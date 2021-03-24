Log in
Regology : partners with Archer® to Provide Regulatory Content and Intelligence Capabilities

03/24/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Regology today announced a partnership with Archer®, a leader in the integrated risk management market, to deliver an API level integration between the companies’ platforms. The partnership is designed to make Artificial Intelligence based regulatory content and feed capabilities developed by Regology available to Archer customers.

Current Regology customers can instantly access up-to-date laws from multiple jurisdictions and receive daily government updates based on the laws applicable to them. They can access regulatory modules based on their industry and functional areas. They can review regulatory changes and revise their compliance processes based on changes to laws.

Going forward, joint customers of Regology and Archer will be able to integrate the two platforms in a few simple steps. After the integration, Regology’s legal content and daily updates will flow into the Regulatory Intelligence module of the Archer Corporate Obligations Management use case. Customers will be able to leverage the information provided by Regology to efficiently manage their regulatory change workflows in Archer and conduct regulatory change reviews.

“We are excited to establish this relationship with Archer. This partnership has been built with a singular focus - you, the customer and user. Your existing Archer implementation and Regology’s legal and compliance intelligence capabilities can now be easily integrated,” said Mukund Goenka, CEO of Regology.

“Our investments into AI over the years transform the way corporate compliance teams track changes and prove compliance. This integration helps the customers leverage the best of both worlds,” added Pavan Bayyapu, CTO of Regology.

Further details on this integration can be found on the Archer Exchange.

Regology

Regology is an AI based regulatory compliance solution that standardizes the regulatory change and compliance process. Regology’s industry and functional area modules provide quick setup and ongoing updates based on each customer’s requirements.

Regology covered industries include energy, financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, technology, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. Regology covered functional areas include anti-corruption, consumer protection, data privacy, environmental safety, food safety, health and human safety, labor and employment, physical security, product safety, responsible sourcing, trade control, and supply chain.

For more information, visit https://regology.com.


© Business Wire 2021
