Regtank shortlisted as Finalist for Asia FinTech Awards 2021

04/13/2021 | 09:45am EDT
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Regtank, one-stop Regtech solution provider, has been shortlisted as a finalist for Asia FinTech Awards 2021, under the category of "Startup of The Year".

The Asia FinTech Awards was developed by FinTech Intel, global market intelligence platform for financial services technology, to celebrate the incredibility of the FinTech community and commend the very best in the FinTech industry across the Asia region.

The Startup of the Year category recognizes young FinTech companies carrying significant potential, with unique selling points and innovative aspects in the product that they bring to the market. Over hundreds of entrants, Regtank has stood out with its unique offering to the market.

With a vision to simplify compliance for the next generation, Regtank combines Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Know-Your-Transactions (KYT) into an ultimate compliance solution that provides clients with a 360° risk profile while looking into AML/CMT.

In its short six months of establishment, Regtank has also managed to secure $2M in seed funding, become a fintech certified by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), and attended the Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) 2020. As a startup, Regtank has attained significant growth throughout the year. Being recognized in this category is a nod towards Regtank's immense potential and capacity to benefit the community and achieve critical mass.

The awards are given to outstanding entrants evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges. The judging panel is chaired by Helene Li, General Manager of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, and is joined by FinTech experts from all across the region.

As a finalist, Regtank would like to express its sincere appreciation to the panel for recognizing its achievements and potential as a startup in the Asian FinTech space. Regtank will further its promise of making compliance easier by continuously enhancing its SaaS platform and deepening research into its patent-pending intelligent AML risk engine.

Winners for Asia FinTech Awards will be announced during the virtual awards ceremony streaming on the 28th of April, 2021 at 19:00 (SGT/HKT). Register via fintechawardsasia.com/user-registration/ to stream the event.

About Regtank

Regtank is the leading provider of a one-stop software-as-a-service compliance solution, serving to revolutionize the compliance landscape. Adopting a risk-based approach (RBA) incorporating both KYC and KYT into a single consolidated platform, Regtank has innovated a comprehensive and advanced AML/CFT smart risk assessment engine that can automatically classify the risk of individuals tailored to the risk matrix of the clients. Regtank today provides risk assessment and management, screening, record keeping, ongoing due diligence, transaction monitoring, blockchain analytics, and the identification of the origin of funds. For more information, you can visit us at https://regtank.com/.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Regtank:
Belinda Lim
E: belinda.lim@regtank.com
T: +65 8589 9388

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80274.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
