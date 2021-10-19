Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Regulator charges Cenovus subsidiary over 2018 Canada oil spill

10/19/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -A Canadian regulator said on Tuesday that it laid three charges against a Cenovus Energy Inc subsidiary, following a 2018 oil spill off the country's Atlantic Coast.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said it filed the charges against Husky Oil Operations Ltd for the spill in the White Rose Field, the largest in the province's history. Cenovus has since acquired rival Husky.

A leaking flow line from the White Rose Field to the SeaRose storage vessel spilled 250 cubic metres (1,572 barrels) of oil in November 2018, temporarily shutting down all crude production in the waters of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We took full responsibility from the start and worked to identify and implement corrective actions with oversight from the regulator," Cenovus spokesperson Colleen McConnell said, declining further comment.

Gretchen Fitzgerald, national program director of the Sierra Club Canada Foundation environmental group, said it was troubling that it took so long for the board to lay charges.

"Three years later, we still have very little information on the impact of the spill or complete records of the damage caused," she said. "We only know that not a drop of oil spilled was recovered and we'd expect the same result if a spill happened today."

Cenovus struck a deal last month with Suncor Energy Inc to decrease its stake in White Rose and raise Suncor's ownership, depending on the restart of a related expansion project.

The first provincial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Peter Cooney)

By Rod Nickel


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09pArgentina food chamber knocks back government prize freeze plan
RE
05:07pRegulator charges Cenovus subsidiary over 2018 Canada oil spill
RE
05:06pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency
RE
05:05pUtilities Up As American Electric Boosts Dividend -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:02pRbnz- objective of review to create simple, coherent & transparent policy framework for branches of overseas banks, deputy governor & general manager
RE
05:02pRbnz- welcome submissions on policy questions set out in our branch policy consultation, and alternative options or proposals, until 2 march 2022
RE
05:02pCommunications Services Up After Strong Earnings Reports - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - is reviewing policy for branches of overseas banks
RE
05:01pTech Climbs On Earnings, Bitcoin Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
3Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..
4'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
5Russia to go after Google this month with fine of up to 20% of annual t..

HOT NEWS