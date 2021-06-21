Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Regulators tell Biden US financial system in good shape-White House

06/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden receives the weekly economic briefing at White House event in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Financial regulators assured President Joe Biden on Monday that the U.S. financial system is in good shape and that financial risks are being mitigated by strong liquidity in the banking system, the White House said.

White House officials said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, as well as the heads of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, were among those who met Biden.

The meeting was Biden's first face-to-face encounter with many of the leading federal regulators of the banking industry and financial markets, including Powell. The Fed chief was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

"The regulators reported that the financial system is in strong condition. They further indicated that financial risks are being mitigated by robust capital and liquidity levels in the banking system, and healthy household balance sheets stemming from fiscal support and the ongoing economic recovery," the White House said in a statement.

No policy decisions were expected to be made at the routine meeting, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden is seeking to use trillions of dollars in government spending to prod a strong rebound from the coronavirus-triggered recession that put millions of Americans out of work.

A nearly 12% gain in the S&P 500 stock index this year has helped fuel hopes of a strong recovery, but markets are closely watching inflation and government borrowing costs for signs of trouble.

Biden issued https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/biden-directs-us-agencies-assess-mitigate-risks-climate-change-2021-05-20 an executive order in May pushing federal agencies to encourage full disclosure of often-hidden climate-related risks to banks, other financial institutions and the federal government.

The White House statement on the meeting said regulators reported that they were making "steady progress" on Biden's climate-related executive order, and discussed ideas for promoting financial inclusion and for "responsibly increasing access to credit for potential homeowners and small businesses."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Pete Schroeder and Ann SaphirEditing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Trevor Hunnicutt


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pU.S. TRADE BOSS TAI : We will not incentivize firms to move jobs overseas
RE
05:15pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 20,156.36
RE
05:12pRegulators tell Biden US financial system in good shape-White House
RE
05:12pNY Fed's Williams says he is not concerned by higher use of reverse repo facility
RE
05:01pMexico extends deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote
RE
05:01pMexico extends deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote
RE
04:59pWall Street recovers from Friday's rout, dollar falters
RE
04:59pOil rallies on weaker dollar and Iran supply uncertainty
RE
04:57pU.S. SEC charges operators of Treasury bill mutual fund with fraud
RE
04:56pDelta says it is hiring more than 1,000 pilots by next summer -memo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Wall Street recovers from Friday's rout, dollar falters
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS