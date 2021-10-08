Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Regulatory Sandbox (RS): Fourth Cohort for Announcement of Theme and Review of Enabling Framework

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

October 08, 2021

Regulatory Sandbox (RS): Fourth Cohort for Announcement of Theme and

Review of Enabling Framework

The Reserve Bank has undertaken various initiatives to realise India's vision on payment systems by fostering an ecosystem that enables safe, quick and affordable digital payments. In this context, one of the challenges has been to minimise instances of financial frauds, which not only lead to apprehension among new users in adoption of digital payments but also make it difficult for the banks to retain customers who experience such frauds. There is also a lag between occurrence and detection of frauds.

  1. FinTechs have the potential to play a pivotal role in strengthening fraud governance, reduce the response time to frauds and the lag between occurrence and detection of financial frauds. This is expected to safeguard consumer interests and minimise the losses from such frauds. As announced in the Statement of Developmental and Regulatory Policies on October 8, 2021, it has been decided to select 'Prevention and Mitigation of Financial Frauds' as the theme for the Fourth Cohort under Regulatory Sandbox, the window for which shall be announced in due course.
  2. Further, based on the experience gained from the First and Second Cohorts and the feedback from stakeholders, the 'Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox' has been updatedto include 'On Tap' application facility for themes of closed cohorts. Accordingly, the theme 'Retail Payments' is now open for application. This 'On Tap' facility is expected to help in continuous innovation and engagement with innovators and proactively respond to the dynamics of rapidly evolving FinTech scenario.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1006

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:27aSTMICRO : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
06:27aAIXTRON : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
06:27aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:26aASML : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:25aERICSSON B : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
06:23aMarkets could face sharp correction, Bank of England warns
RE
06:23aCOVESTRO : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2021
PU
06:22aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K
PU
06:22aDASSAULT AVIATION : Brings a Hot Hand to NBAA-BACE
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
2European stocks dip on tech losses, U.S. jobs caution
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4ZUR ROSE GROUP : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
5U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback

HOT NEWS