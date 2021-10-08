�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001 RESERVE BANK OF INDIA 0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502 ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in October 08, 2021

Regulatory Sandbox (RS): Fourth Cohort for Announcement of Theme and

Review of Enabling Framework

The Reserve Bank has undertaken various initiatives to realise India's vision on payment systems by fostering an ecosystem that enables safe, quick and affordable digital payments. In this context, one of the challenges has been to minimise instances of financial frauds, which not only lead to apprehension among new users in adoption of digital payments but also make it difficult for the banks to retain customers who experience such frauds. There is also a lag between occurrence and detection of frauds.

FinTechs have the potential to play a pivotal role in strengthening fraud governance, reduce the response time to frauds and the lag between occurrence and detection of financial frauds. This is expected to safeguard consumer interests and minimise the losses from such frauds. As announced in the Statement of Developmental and Regulatory Policies on October 8, 2021 Further, based on the experience gained from the First and Second Cohorts and the feedback from stakeholders, the 'Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox' has been updated application