Rehabilitating macro hedge funds :Mike Dolan

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters)
editor-at-large for finance and markets at Reuters News. Any
views expressed here are his own)
LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - For all the bad press,
much-maligned hedge funds have had their best start to the year
in decades, while mixed stock and bond funds flattered to
deceive - and even macro hedge funds are back in vogue.
High-profile battles between short sellers and online day
traders over Gamestop, as well as the Archegos and Greensill
debacles, made 2021 appear to be a nightmare for the industry.
But data from Hedge Fund Research (HFR) this week showed a
wild few months for corporate events, cryptocurrencies and the
macro-economy saw hedge fund assets overall jump $201 billion in
Q1 to top $3.8 trillion by March.
While average gains of 6% across all strategies during the
quarter seem modest against 5.8% gains in the Wall St's main
S&P500 index, it masks 7-8% average gains in event-driven funds,
dealing in the likes of mergers and acquisitions, and a stonking
120% performanced in cryptocurrency funds.
Uncorrelated macro hedge funds focused on currencies,
commodities and interest rates, whose performance has suffered
during many years of low economic volatility and near zero
interest rates and inflation, also drew a torrent of inflows.
HFR said total capital in Macro rose by $14.4 billion to
$618 billion, with an estimated $875 million of net new
investment during the quarter. Not quite the glory days of the
1990s, but something is changing.
With inflation risk high on the radar given expectations for
a post-pandemic economic boom amid ultra-loose monetary and
fiscal policies, commodity-focused funds beat the average with
6-7% gains.
But for the same reason, record highs in stocks during the
quarter disguised a 4% drop in global bond returns - which
leaves the 4%+ gain across diversified macro funds more
impressive against many mixed stock and bond funds.
'FAST AND BIG'
Societe Generale's Alain Bokobza cautioned about this
"flattish" average performance of multi-asset funds.
"Despite the financial dailies regularly running headlines
proclaiming new highs for equities, and despite ever more active
state intervention underpinning the credit markets (think Air
France), most multi-asset funds are struggling to perform."
If bonds of near zero yields are no longer a good buffer
against equity drawdowns, then something else is needed in
multi-asset portfolios.
And it's in this light that long-term strategists are
starting to look again to the original role hedge funds were
supposed to perform.
Jan Loeys at JPMorgan reckons the low macro volatility and
long average U.S. economic expansions of the so-called 'Great
Moderation', which almost doubled to 8.5 years over the past 30
years, was now likely at an end. The political and economic
price of often jobless, slow recoveries has been too high.
"The go-fast-and-big of today’s policy making both shortens
the business cycle and increases macro-economic volatility," he
wrote.
"For longer-term investors, it makes macro hedge funds more
attractive," said Loeys. "I have not seen a case for including
hedge funds in a strategic portfolio over the past 10 years, as
collectively they underperformed a bond-equity portfolio with
the same volatility, but this is changing now."
Wealth managers see the picture.
Pictet Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Cesar
Perez Ruiz says the post-pandemic world is ripe for hedge funds
- high mergers and acquisitions activity, including defensive
M&A in pandemic-hit sectors such as banking, and a need for a
new diversifier if bonds and equities correlate so highly.
"We also like Macro hedge funds as 'who pays the bill' will
be key and this will be different in each country so HF managers
have an unique opportunity to add alpha," he said.
"If they don’t perform this year, there is something else
going on with the asset class."
by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD
Lewis)