Rehearsal ahead of Queen's Windsor burial

Shortly after 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) the procession started and moved slowly along the Long Walk towards the castle gates.

"I can't come on Monday so this is the next best thing. It was beautiful to see it in the dark, hear the drums, they go right through you. It was quite emotional," Helen Spencer, who came from London to watch the rehearsal, said.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will begin at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday (September 19) at Westminster Abbey in London before she is taken to be buried at Windsor Castle.