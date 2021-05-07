Log in
Reimagining Work in the New Norm

05/07/2021 | 03:25am EDT
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted working styles, disrupting when, where, and how people perform their jobs. With remote work becoming the new norm, it changes employee relationships, teamwork, and collaboration, which directly affect individual performance and productivity.

In this P-Talk session, Azim Pawanchik, Innovation Strategist, Alpha Catalyst Consulting Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia, will share insights and views on how people can adjust and quickly adapt to new working styles.
For questions, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.

Click here to watch. Use this same link to view the video during or after the live session, whenever it's convenient for you.

If you're having trouble accessing the talk, click here instead.

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


