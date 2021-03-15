Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reinvent Technology Partners Y : Announces Pricing of $850 Million Initial Public Offering

03/15/2021 | 06:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 85,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “RTPYU” beginning March 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-eighth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “RTPY” and “RTPYW,” respectively.

The Company, founded by Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus, and Michael Thompson, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

Morgan Stanley is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the offering. Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities and C.L. King & Associates are acting as co-managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Email: prospectus@morganstanley.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on March 15, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on March 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A ELETROBRÁS  : Relevant Fact - 03.15.21 - 2020 Results Disclosure
PU
06:59pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A ELETROBRÁS  : Relevant Fact - 03.15.21 - Eletrobras Interim CEO
PU
06:59pCOMING SOON : A smart combat vehicle
PU
06:58pTHETA GOLD MINES LIMITED (ASX : TGM) Half Year Accounts 31 December 2020
AQ
06:57pRUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia
RE
06:57pSAGEN MI CANADA INC  : . Announces Consideration of Hybrid Note Offering
AQ
06:55pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates RumbleOn, Inc.
PR
06:52pBARDOC GOLD  : Appendix 2A
PU
06:51pAMP  : Australia's Dexus, AMP Capital to merge property fund
RE
06:50pAKITA DRILLING  : announces the continuation of corporate debt reduction plan and annual results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
5Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ