Relation Insurance Services, Inc. : Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

Russell Brown set to drive strategic national growth for company.

Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) announced today the promotion of Russell Brown to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Brown, whose company was recently acquired by Relation, is a veteran insurance brokerage CEO as well as a 16-year Million Dollar Round Table member and seven-time Top of the Table honoree.

“We are delighted to have Russell on our executive leadership team as Relation boldly grows its market reach nationally,” said Joseph Tatum, CEO of Relation. “First he proved himself as a consistent sales leader, then built a successful brokerage as CEO of Premier Consulting Partners. We’re excited to leverage Russell’s experience as we grow our footprint and attract sales professionals to become part of our success story!”

As co-founder and CEO of Premier, Brown drove the company to develop a proprietary advisory approach that earned his firm the reputation as a highly sought-after employee benefits broker and advanced markets advisor in the region. While Premier’s growth was largely organic, Brown made some targeted acquisitions to address commercial clients’ P&C needs. In 2019, he determined that his team’s next leg of growth was optimized by bringing their capabilities to a resourceful national player, leading to the Relation transaction.

“As an owner and successful producer, I saw, and continue to see, the huge upside to joining Relation,” remarked Brown. “From day one, my clients have benefited from additional resources that the company brings to bear. I have also met with many independent owners and sales professionals, which has resulted in several following my footsteps into the Relation family. As CRO, I look forward to welcoming many, many more owners and experienced brokers to the team—then delivering service, resources, rewards and technology that enable outsized organic growth. This is my promise.”

Russell is no stranger to hard work. Before launching into insurance, he had the distinct honor of playing football against Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as a starting lineman for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. More recently, he’s been kept in constant motion in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he resides with his wife and five children.

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services, Inc. is an insurance broker that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 40 largest agencies in the country by revenue. Relation is a privately held corporation; alongside its current private-equity partner, Aquiline Equity Partners. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005904/en/