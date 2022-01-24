Log in
Relation Insurance Services, Inc. Strengthens Position in South Texas Market with the Addition of Davenport & Associates LLC

01/24/2022 | 02:44pm EST
Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of Wilson R Davenport & Associates LLC (“Davenport”), headquartered in McAllen, Texas.

Davenport provides employee benefits solutions to clients throughout South Texas. Leveraging industry experience, product expertise and local relationships, Davenport helps clients in various industries with complex benefits and life insurance solutions. Wilson “Dusty” Davenport will continue with Relation and will strengthen Relation’s existing footprint in the South Texas marketplace.

“We are proud to welcome Dusty and the entire Davenport team to Relation and we are excited about further growth in Texas,” said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of M&A at Relation.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 30 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,100 employees across more than 125 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS