Relation Insurance Services, Inc. : Acquires the Assets of Gary Blaustein Associates, LLC

Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of Connecticut-based Gary Blaustein Associates, LLC (“Blaustein”). Blaustein provides commercial insurance solutions to clients throughout Connecticut and Rhode Island and is headquartered in Stamford, CT. The agency specializes in the hospitality, contractors, and habitational industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“For nearly 30 years, Gary Blaustein Associates has been helping local businesses and individuals protect their assets and manage their risks,” said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Relation. “Gary and his team know the Connecticut and greater Northeastern marketplace very well. We are excited to serve their customers and grow our presence throughout the region.”

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 825 employees across more than 75 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

