The blaze started just before 9 a.m. in Giza and blocked an entrance to the church, causing the almost 1,000 attendees to stampede.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said a forensic examination showed that the fire began in the second floor air conditioning as a result of an electrical malfunction.

Smoke inhalation was the main cause of death, it said. Families of those who died will receive 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($5,220), according to a cabinet statement.