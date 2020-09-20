Relatives of 12 Hong Kong people arrested by China demand access for own lawyers

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Relatives of some of the 12
Hong Kong people arrested by China at sea last month demanded
the city's government check on their condition and ensure that
lawyers appointed by the families and not the Chinese government
can meet with them.
The 12 were arrested on Aug. 23 for illegal entry into
mainland Chinese waters after setting off from Hong Kong in a
boat bound for self-ruled Taiwan.
All were suspected of committing crimes in Hong Kong related
to anti-government protests that erupted last year. Ten had been
charged, released on bail and not allowed to leave the former
British colony, and all are now being detained in neighbouring
Shenzhen.
Relatives of some of the detainees held a news conference
outside the Hong Kong police headquarters on Sunday to express
their frustration with local authorities.
"We want our son back... Even though we can't visit him, at
least give us a photo or letter from him to confirm that he's
there," said the father of one detainee, Li Tsz Yin.
The relatives also asked police "to give an account of the
date, time, place and process of the arrest" and whether there
were any injuries or casualties, and the Marine Department to
release radar records of the day of the arrest.
In a statement late on Sunday, Hong Kong police said
authorities had reviewed the marine traffic records from Aug 23
and "did not find sign of any China coast guard vessels entering
or staying in Hong Kong waters". It said marine police records
would not be released to the public.
"Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) are now maintaining close
communication with the mainland law enforcement department to
obtain the latest update of the case and take timely follow-up
actions. No further information has been received so far," the
statement said.
Earlier, the detainees' family members said the Hong Kong
government "only shirked responsibility and confused the public
with mere excuses".
"However, up to now, the lawyers appointed by the families
have been refused (the chance) to meet with the detainees. In
other words, the conditions of the so-called arrested persons
are still known only to the Chinese authorities," a statement
said.
On Tuesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam voiced discontent
with the group being characterised by some as "democratic
activists being oppressed", saying they were running away from
the law. Lam said they would have to be "dealt with" by mainland
authorities, but pledged to provide "feasible" assistance.
Police in Shenzhen said last Sunday they were suspected of
illegal entry, their first public comment on the matter. The
same day, China's foreign ministry labelled the group as
"separatists".
(Reporting by Jessie Pang and Joyce Zhou; Writing by Scott
Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gareth Jones)