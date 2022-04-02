Relatives retrieve body of dead Ukrainian civilian

One village resident told Reuters the area was fired upon on Feb. 24, four days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. He described young Russian soldiers, some as young as "18-20 years old".

At talks this week, Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country, said it would reduce offensives near Kyiv, the capital, and the nearby city of Chernihiv to build trust.

Kyiv and its allies say Russia is pulling troops out of those areas, not as a goodwill gesture but to regroup.