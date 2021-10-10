Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar

Sterling and Wilson said on Sunday it had agreed to sell a 15.46% stake in the company to RNESL for 10.99 billion rupees ($146.3 million) by issuing new shares.

Reliance said Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Pvt. Ltd, one of the promoters of Sterling and Wilson, will also sell 18.4 million shares, representing about 9.7% of the company's post preferential share capital, to RNESL at a price of 375 per share.

The Reliance group will make an open offer to acquire a further 25.9% stake in accordance with Indian market regulations, Reliance said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey)