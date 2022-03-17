Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reliance, Ola Electric win incentives in India's $2.4 bln battery scheme, sources say

03/17/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric will receive incentives under India's $2.4 billion programme to boost local battery cell production after winning a tender, four sources told Reuters.

The winning bidders also include Hyundai Global Motors Company and Indian jewellery maker Rajesh Exports, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The Indian government last year finalised a programme to encourage companies to make battery cells locally as it seeks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals.

Ola Electric and Hyundai will get incentives for 20 gigawatt hours (Gwh) capacity while Reliance and Rajesh Exports have won incentives for 5 Gwh, the sources said. They did not give a financial value.

Reliance and Rajesh Exports did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Hyundai Global could not immediately be reached for comment.

An Ola spokesperson did not comment on whether it has won the bid but referred Reuters to an announcement made on Wednesday on its local battery manufacturing plans. Ola Electric said yesterday it has appointed Prabhakar Patil, the former chief of LG Chem Power, to its board, and has plans to set up 50 Gwh of storage capacity.

Battery cell manufacturing is dominated by a handful of Asian companies, including CATL, LG Energy Solutions and Panasonic, which also export to Indian companies. The government wants domestic production and plans to establish a total of 50 Gwh of battery storage capacity over five years.

Ten companies submitted bids to manufacture a total of about 130 Gwh of storage capacity. These include automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, battery makers Amara Raja and Exide Industries, and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro.

Some of the companies are already ramping up their plans.

Refining giant Reliance has acquired two battery companies for about $200 million - UK-based Faradion, which makes sodium-ion batteries, and Lithium Werks, which manufactures lithium iron phosphate batteries.

Exide has entered into a long-term technical collaboration with China's SVOLT Energy to set up a plant to manufacture lithium-ion battery cells. (Reporting by Aditi Shah. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED 1.99% 581.45 End-of-day quote.-8.70%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 8.61% 503.1 End-of-day quote.-14.44%
EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.49% 156.3 End-of-day quote.-7.07%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 2.51% 16350 End-of-day quote.-2.68%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.40% 10850 End-of-day quote.-8.82%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 3.07% 168000 End-of-day quote.-19.62%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 0.75% 1756.45 End-of-day quote.-7.31%
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.68% 442000 End-of-day quote.-28.13%
LG CORP. 2.26% 72500 End-of-day quote.-10.38%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 2.15% 791.45 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 2.59% 1167.5 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED 1.98% 727.6 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.82% 2445.8 Delayed Quote.1.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5.89% 4785 Delayed Quote.-16.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10aEuro rises to one-week high on hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks
RE
05:09aSouth African Q1 consumer confidence weakens amid Ukraine jitters
RE
05:06aEuro rises to one-week high on hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks
RE
05:06aFrance's RFI radio, France 24 television suspended in Mali, AFP reports
RE
05:06aChina's c.bank approves two financial holding companies to enhance regulation
RE
05:04aRussia bogged down, blasting Ukrainian cities as war enters fourth week
RE
05:03aHong Kong leader to review COVID restrictions in coming days
RE
05:03aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2-
DJ
05:03aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Fed Takes Hawkish Stance on Inflation
DJ
05:02aChina says to more closely regulate influencer management firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
3Nokia Oyj : , NS Solutions to build, operate and maintain 5G private wi..
4SAF HOLLAND : successfully closes the year 2021 in a challenging market..
5Clariant : award-winning AmoMax®-Casale catalyst selected for…

HOT NEWS