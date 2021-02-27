Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid - ET

02/27/2021 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Special Report AMAZON-INDIA/OPERATION

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's conglomerate Reliance Industries has partnered with Facebook Inc, Google and fintech player Infibeam to set up a national digital payment network, Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

Last year, India's central bank invited companies to forge new umbrella entities (NUEs) to create a payments network that would rival the system operated by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), as it seeks to reduce concentration risks in the space.

Set up in 2008, NPCI is a not-for-profit company, which as of March 2019 counted dozens of banks as its shareholders, including the State Bank of India, Citibank and HSBC. It processes billions of dollars in payments daily via services that include inter-bank fund transfers, ATM transactions and digital payments.

Citing three unnamed sources, India's leading business daily Economic Times said that the group led by Reliance and Infibeam was in the advanced stages of submitting their proposal to the Reserve Bank of India.

A spokesperson for Infibeam declined comment on the report, saying the company was bound by the confidentiality of process, while Reliance, Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Digital payments in India could rise to $135.2 billion in 2023, according to an Assocham-PWC India study in 2019.

Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms - the unit which houses Reliance's music, movie apps and telecoms venture.

The RBI this week extended the deadline for all parties to submit NUE applications until March 31 from February 26.

The report said RBI is expected to take another six months to study all the proposals being submitted and that it is not expected to give more than two new "for-profit" NUE licences.

The RBI did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier media reports have said other parties in the fray include a group led by Amazon and ICICI Bank; another combination led by the country's salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and private lender HDFC Bank; and a venture involving India's largest mobile payment platform, Paytm, domestic ride-sharing company Ola and IndusInd Bank.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.30% 2021.91 Delayed Quote.15.36%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.17% 3092.93 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
AXIS BANK LIMITED -5.98% 724.7 End-of-day quote.16.82%
FACEBOOK INC 1.15% 257.62 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -4.48% 1534.4 End-of-day quote.6.83%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -4.82% 597.75 Delayed Quote.11.72%
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED -4.19% 1063.3 End-of-day quote.18.81%
INFIBEAM AVENUES LIMITED 1.17% 91.1 End-of-day quote.6.49%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -2.73% 2085.8 Delayed Quote.5.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aBuffett says he hopes and expects berkshire will be welcoming shareholders to its 2022 annual meeting back in omaha
RE
08:18aBuffett says vice chairman charlie munger will be on stage with him at the annual meeting answering shareholder questions, while vice chairmen greg abel and ajit jain will also be available to answer questions
RE
08:16aBuffett says berkshire's annual meeting this year will be held in los angeles, not omaha, on may 1
RE
08:13aBUFFETT SAYS : 'never bet against america'
RE
08:12aBuffett says berkshire had a 5.1% stake in itochu corp as of dec. 31
RE
08:11aBuffett says berkshire has repurchased more of its shares in 2021, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future
RE
08:10aBuffett says berkshire spent $24.7 billion on share repurchases in 2020
RE
08:10aUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Herkimer County IDA OKs tax breaks for Remington Arms buyer
PU
08:08aWarren buffett says he paid too much when his conglomereate berkshire hathaway bought precision castparts, its largest acquisition, in 2016 -- annual letter to berkshire shareholders
RE
07:50aTunisia's main party holds street protest, escalating government row
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
3Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News
4FACTBOX: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
5TESLA, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors weigh new stock leadership as broader market wobbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ