'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat

09/28/2020 | 10:54am EDT
Investors look at screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

Global equity markets surged and the dollar fell from two-month highs Monday as investors moved into the shares of beaten-down sectors such as banks and travel stocks on the heels of a sharp stock market sell-off the week before.

Asian shares gained, with Chinese shares boosted by data over the weekend showing China's industrial firms grew for the fourth consecutive month in August.

"We're seeing a bit of a relief rally," said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital. "Things got oversold perhaps a little bit in the short term."

"We saw quite a lot of exuberance in July and August, with prices particularly of tech stocks rising and that then has come off a little bit recently," he said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 1.79% following broad gains in Asia and Europe.

The STOXX 600's banking stock index was up 4.4%, after hitting a fresh all-time low on Friday <.SX7P>.

In midmorning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 488.98 points, or 1.8%, to 27,662.94; the S&P 500 gained 54.73 points, or 1.66%, to 3,353.19; and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.86 points, or 1.49%, to 11,076.42.

Hotels, banks, and airline stocks all gained more than the broad market, with shares of Delta Air Lines Inc up nearly 4% and Bank of America Corp up nearly 2.5%.

The dollar index fell, erasing some of last week's gains, down 0.4% on the day at 94.157 at 7:54 a.m. EDT (1154 GMT) <=USD>.

Investors remain broadly cautious in light of rising new COVID-19 infections in Europe, which pose the risk of further restrictions on activity.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.661%, from 0.659% late on Friday.

"You're seeing a nice bounce for stocks, but it's more of an oversold bounce, and the bond market is still apprehensive about totally buying in on this equity move," given the uncertainty over additional fiscal stimulus in the United States and the Nov. 3 presidential election, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.62% to $40.50 per barrel and Brent was at $42.14, up 0.52% on the day.

By David Randall

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.94% 24.175 Delayed Quote.-33.30%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 4.25% 31.08 Delayed Quote.-49.08%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.56% 27623.9 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.16446 Delayed Quote.3.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 41.93 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 2.71% 77.41 Delayed Quote.-18.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.92% 11269.502614 Delayed Quote.27.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.09% 11043.996057 Delayed Quote.21.63%
S&P 500 1.33% 3344.95 Delayed Quote.2.09%
STOXX EUROPE 600 2.15% 363.33 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
WTI 0.15% 40.13 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
