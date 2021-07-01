Log in
Religious Liberty Law Firm Celebrates Supreme Court Decision Protecting Donor Privacy

07/01/2021 | 10:41am EDT
WASHINGTON, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supreme Court of the United States today ruled that California’s law requiring the disclosure of donor names is unconstitutional. First Liberty Institute, representing Citizen Power Initiatives for China, filed a friend-of-the-court brief in Americans For Prosperity v. Bonta and Thomas More Law Center v. Bonta. Citizen Power is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing a peaceful transition to democracy in China and has donors who face reprisals by the Chinese government and those acting on its behalf.

“The freedom to associate with others of like mind is indispensable to freedom,” said Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “Again today, the Supreme Court recognized that the disclosure of names and address of citizens simply for belonging to a cause is chilling to the freedom of association. Cancel culture is bad enough without the government forcing organizations to reveal the names of their donors so they can be attacked.”

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Chris Freund at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Chris Freund, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
