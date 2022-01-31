Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kongers charged under national security law

01/31/2022 | 12:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A coalition of Christians and Catholics on Monday called on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to drop charges against media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other political activists jailed or in custody under a China-imposed national security law.

The petition by more than a dozen Christian and Catholic groups and leaders was handed to a government representative outside Hong Kong's government headquarters.

"She could be active in asking Beijing (for an amnesty)," said Catholic priest Franco Mella, referring to Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, who is a devout Catholic.

"Let's hope she gives an answer to the voice of her conscience as a Catholic," Mella said, flanked by Reverend Chi Wood Fung, a Hong Kong Anglican priest and former lawmaker. "I hope more voices can be heard about the possibility of an amnesty for them."

Lam's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Among the signatories was Reverend Alan Smith of St. Albans in the U.K. and the former Archbishop of Armagh in Ireland, Lord Eames. Mella said he hoped the Pope would "join his voice" in speaking out on rights issues in Hong Kong.

China imposed a sweeping national security law in June 2020 outlawing subversion, collusion with foreign forces, terrorism and secession with possible life imprisonment. More than 160 people have been arrested under the legislation.

Some Western governments and rights groups say authorities are using the law to silence dissent and curb freedoms.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities, however, say the law has brought stability to the financial hub after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Among the most prominent national security law defendants are 47 pro-democracy activists and former lawmakers arrested in a mass raid in early 2021, as well as former media tycoon and China critic Lai.

Although some of Hong Kong's government and commercial elites are Catholic and pro-Beijing, including Lam, other Catholics have long been active in the pro-democracy and anti-government movements including Lai and former law professor Benny Tai.

Some observers see Hong Kong's broad religious freedoms and traditions, like the rule of law, as one of the remaining strongholds of the "one country, two systems" model under which Britain handed its former colony back to Chinese rule in 1997.

The Basic Law, the mini-constitution that governs "one country, two systems", explicitly provides for freedom of conscience and broad religious freedom.

(Reporting by James Pomfret. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By James Pomfret


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 0.052 End-of-day quote.4.00%
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.79% 1.27 End-of-day quote.-5.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aRELAXED NO MORE : Asia LNG market frets on cold snap, Ukraine: Russell
RE
12:30aEuropean gas demand forecast to fall by 4.5% this year on increa…
RE
12:30aChinese gas demand growth forecast to slow to 8% in 2022 vs 12%…
RE
12:30aEuropean gas demand seen falling this year due to cheaper coal-IEA
RE
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rebound on U.S. -2-
DJ
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rebound on U.S. Gains, with Busy Week of Data Eyed
DJ
12:28aReligious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kongers charged under national security law
RE
12:26aN.Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, U.S. calls for talks
RE
12:26aDollar holds near 18-month high ahead of busy central bank week
RE
12:24aN.Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, U.S. calls for talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergr..
2Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91
3NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
4Deal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week - U.S. senators
5Portugal's PM Costa stuns with majority win in snap election

HOT NEWS