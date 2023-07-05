STORY: Elizabeth became Queen after the death of her father King George VI in February 1952.

She was crowned in London's Westminster Abbey on June 4, 1953, the first televised coronation with an estimated 27 million people in Britain watching.

Charles, aged 74, succeeded his mother as king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms when Queen Elizabeth died in September.

He will receive the crown in St Giles' Cathedral, as his mother Queen Elizabeth II did in 1953.

A People's Procession, involving about 100 people representing various aspects of Scottish life, and a Royal Procession, featuring hundreds of service personnel, will be held along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.