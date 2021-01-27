Log in
Reltio : Introduces Identity 360, an Industry-First Free Cloud Service for Mastering Customer Identities

01/27/2021 | 11:31am EST
Targeted MDM SaaS Offering Enables Companies to Recognize Customers Across All Channels in Real-time at Scale

Reltio, an award-winning provider of the only master data management SaaS platform born in the cloud and used by companies worldwide to succeed in the digital economy, today announced the availability of Reltio Identity 360. Identity 360 is a Free cloud-native service that provides a single source of truth for identity data about customers, contacts, and other persons such as patients, sales representatives, and employees in real-time and at-scale. Identity 360 is Free; a first in the master data management segment of the business software market.

Key Points

  • Reltio Identity 360 eliminates the common problem of inconsistent, duplicate, incomplete, and fragmented customer data by consolidating, deduplicating, enriching, and validating customer profiles in a single source of truth. Accurate, reliable customer data is critical to success in the digital economy.
  • Create digital universal IDs to provide customers with seamless omnichannel experiences in a post-cookie world. According to industry analysts at Winterberry Group, almost 50 percent of brands say better identity recognition capabilities will do the most to advance their omnichannel marketing efforts.
  • Deploy Reltio Identity 360 immediately without configuration and get clean customer profiles in a secure production environment.
  • Identity 360 Free Tier users have a rapid migration upgrade path to other editions:
    • Premium Edition to manage more consolidated profiles and use Identity Graph to visualize relationships among persons
    • Enterprise Edition for additional support, customization, and security
  • Sign up for Reltio Identity 360 for Free now.

Form Fill to Business Value in Minutes. Yes, Minutes

Reltio Identity 360 aggregates person data from all sources, matches identities, removes duplicates, and merges attributes to provide a single source of truth. A universal identifier is then created for the profile to share across all operational and analytical applications.

Unlike standalone, on-premises, or hosted address validation, data quality or MDM products, Reltio Identity 360 is 100 percent software as a service running on Reltio Connected Data Platform, the only born-in-the-cloud MDM platform with a 10-year record of proven performance. With Reltio’s SaaS API, customers can quickly deploy Reltio Identity 360 and connect with other applications to retrieve and update data.

Reltio Identity 360 improves sales, marketing, and customer service effectiveness by enabling companies to:

  • Personalize customer experiences
  • Precisely market with segmentation, targeting, and context, such as tailored offers
  • Manage rewards and loyalty programs
  • Protect privacy and gaining consent
  • Monitor for fraud and risk
  • Optimize business processes

Reltio Connected Customer 360 and Reltio Enterprise 360

Enterprises with more complex customer data management requirements can move to Reltio Connected Customer 360 to create even richer master customer profiles with real-time transaction, interaction, and third-party data, and access more features such as Connected Graph technology for relationship insights, data governance, and enhanced security.

Reltio Enterprise 360 is the answer for organizations that recognize the need for cloud-native, multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM for operations and analytics at the speed of cloud. Only Reltio Connected Data Platform provides the flexibility, scalability, security, business continuity, and choice of a pure-play cloud service that supports multiple public clouds.

Quotes

Dave Menninger, SVP & Research Director of Data and Analytics Research, Ventana Research: “Master data management is a critical capability for organizations. Our research shows less than one quarter are very confident in the quality of their data. Our research also shows organizations are moving their data processes to the cloud. Reltio Identity 360 will enable organizations to experience the benefits of master data management for free. The new generation of IT executives, many of whom are digital natives, are accustomed to feature-rich freemium models that deliver lasting value. Identity 360 provides an easy path to cloud-native, multi-domain master data management for Customer 360 and Enterprise 360 as those use cases arise.”

Manish Sood, CTO & Founder, Reltio: “Reltio Connected Data Platform, the big data, multi-tenant cloud infrastructure on which Reltio Identity 360 - as well as Reltio Connected Customer 360 and Reltio Enterprise 360 - runs has been proven by thousands of users in more than 100 countries for nearly a decade. Reltio is not new to MDM SaaS. My team and I created the category when it became clear that the acquirer of Siperian, from where the first Reltians came, had no interest in moving Siperian MDM to the cloud. Reltio now has 6.3 billion consolidated profiles under management. Today we’re sharing that power with businesses of any size, anywhere, without charge. No catches. No strings. No commitment. No risk. Ask our competitors if they will do the same.”

Principal Enterprise Architect, $10B - $30B USD Services Company (Source: Gartner Peer Insights Review): "Reltio's user experience in the MDM space is second to none, a true analytical MDM application that provides users the required insights needed to manage accurate and trusted master data. The advanced matching engine is critical for our company to create clean golden records that can be consumed by our analytics applications. Reltio's proprietary graph database is a key enabler in allowing us to easily draw relationships between different business relationship types which in turn allows us to provide a true 360 internal view of organizations we do business with."

Read more customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights.

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Reltio remains the only company that provides a cloud-native multi-tenant multi-domain MDM platform that delivers real-time data at scale. The Reltio Connected Data Platform provides agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by competitors. Reltio’s API-first approach eases configuration and integration with downstream applications for developers. Reltio had a record year ending December 31, 2020 and is on target to reach Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $100M in the next 12 months.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform gives companies an Enterprise 360 view to power digital transformation and growth. Reltio is the single source of truth for enterprise data, a fundamentally better way to create rich data profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and third-party data at the speed and scale of cloud. Visit www.reltio.com to gain an Enterprise 360 view of mission-critical data for real-time operations, analytics, and data science.


© Business Wire 2021
