Reltio : Names Chris Battles Chief Customer Officer

Battles Joins from Zuora, a Leading Subscription Management Solution for the SaaS Economy

Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first master data management (MDM) software as a service (SaaS) platform born in the cloud and used by companies worldwide to succeed in the digital economy, today announced that Chris Battles has joined the company in the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer.

The Chief Customer Officer is a member of the Executive Staff, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Battles will lead a cross-functional organization across Customer Success, Professional Services, Technical Support, Training, and Community.

Collaboration with cross-functional Reltio teams such as Marketing, Sales, and Product to drive the strategic direction of the team and Reltio, is the primary goal of the role.

Battles most recently was Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Zuora. He has held product and customer-facing executive management roles at LogMeIn, Citrix, and Intuit.

Battles joins Reltio from Zuora, where he served as CPO. There he partnered with the CEO, leadership team, and engineering to craft and deliver a strategy that helped the company’s customers thrive in the subscription economy. He has two decades of leadership experience. Battles began his technology career with The Boston Consulting Group.

He received a Bachelor’s in Economics and Statistics from the University of Chicago and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Battles lives in San Mateo, California.

Chris Battles, Chief Customer Officer, Reltio: “I am very excited to join Reltio at this time of rapid growth. My experience as a customer-driven product and executive leader gives me a deep appreciation for the data management challenges Reltio’s MDM SaaS platform helps businesses overcome to thrive in the digital, data-driven economy. I have first-hand experience trying to deliver amazing customer experiences, and drive timely and accurate business decisions when faced with the siloed, fragmented, and disjointed data systems that are all too common in the enterprise. I have a passion for helping customers quickly, easily, and efficiency realize value from their investments in cloud services.”

Chris Hylen, Chief Executive Officer, Reltio: “Battles is the ideal person for the new role of Chief Customer Officer. He has significant experience scoping, scaling, and managing multiple functions in the post-sales area at SaaS providers, working across a wide range of customer types and industries. As Reltio continues to grow market share and expand services, including the recently launched Reltio Identity 360 free service and Reltio Enterprise 360 Site Intelligence for the life sciences market, we need to ensure that we shrink time-to-value for customers and become a partner of choice to fully realize the total addressable MDM market. Battles’ combination of product, customer, and partner successes will help us achieve these outcomes.”

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform nearly a decade ago. The Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform that masters all data types in real-time and at-scale. Customers benefit from agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by Reltio’s competitors.

Reltio Connected Data Platform uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships.

