Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Relx : Elsevier announces free special issue to support the UN's World Environment Day 2021

06/04/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starting today, over 110 carefully selected journal articles and book chapters will be publicly accessible to raise awareness and act on urgent environmental issues

New York June 4, 2021

Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, has launched a free access special issue of curated content focused on environmental issues, in recognition of the UN's World Environment Day .

Consisting of journal articles and book chapters supporting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this free resource is intended to further new research and raise awareness around pressing environmental issues such as climate change, sustainable development and consumption, marine pollution, and ecosystem restoration.

The public can access the special issue by visiting the RELX SDG Resource Centre. In addition to the content collection, Dr. Márcia Balisciano, RELX's Global Head of Corporate Responsibility, interviews Prof. Brian Fath, Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Ecology and co-Editor-in-Chief for the journal Current Research in Environmental Sustainability, and Dr. Daniel A. Fiscus, researcher in sustainability, systems ecology, food systems, and regenerative economics, and member of the Western Maryland Food Council and Research Alliance for Regenerative Economics. Prof. Fath and Dr. Fiscus are also co-authors of the book Foundations for Sustainability. Listen to the compelling Q&A podcast by clicking here.

Since its beginning in 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated each year on June 5, bringing together citizens, governments, and businesses to address critical environmental issues and encourage sustainable action from all, in a bid to build a greener future. This year, with official celebrations taking place in Pakistan, the UN is engaging the public through #GenerationRestoration. This year's theme aims to revive and restore the planet's vital ecosystems by pushing for sustainable farming, manufacturing, and consumption; government investment in repairing the environment and wider education on environmental issues to inspire action from all.

To further support this mission, Elsevier's Education, Reference and Continuity Group, along with its Scientific, Technical and Medical Journals group, are publishing curated content, covering a range of topics including ecosystem restoration, climate change, sustainable development and consumption, marine pollution.

Kevonne Holloway, VP of Elsevier's Education Content group said: 'I am proud to work at an organization that embraces and inspires pivotal change for Sustainable Development Goals. For far too long we have exploited our planet's ecosystem and have paid little attention to the damage left behind. I am encouraged that the emphasis of World Environment Day is Ecosystem Restoration, providing a global platform for cultivating positive change and motivating us all to build a greener future. It is exciting to see how we are harnessing the power of our world-class content to provide access to articles and book chapters on topics relevant to ecosystem restoration. In recognition of #GenerationRestoration, I pledge to be a part of the solution to restore.'

To access the special issue collection of articles and book chapters visit the SciTech Connect Blog or the RELX SDG Resource Centre.

About Elsevier
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com.

Disclaimer

Elsevier BV published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
02:00pGARMIN  : reg; shareholders approve quarterly dividend through March 2022 and Garmin announces record date and payment date for June 2021 dividend installment
BU
01:58pBALLY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FTIV, PMBC, SVBI and CNBKA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
01:55pINFINITO GOLD  : Costa Rica wins arbitration case over open pit gold mine it stopped
RE
01:55pELLISDON  : Employee helps to rescue senior citizens in Edmonton building fire
PU
01:55pMIDDLESEX WATER  : Other acquisition or disposition
PU
01:55pNANOBIOTIX  : REPORTS NEW DATA FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS RADIOENHANCER NBTXR3 IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-1 SHOWING LOCAL OR DISTANT TUMOR REGRESSION IN 76.9% OF EVALUABLE PATIENTS REGARDLESS OF PRIOR ANTI-PD-1 EXPOSURE (Form 6-K)
PU
01:55pMMSD MILWAUKEE METROPOLITAN SEWERAGE DISTRICT  : Lyons Park Creek Bank Stabilization Project
PU
01:55pProactive news headlines including GreenBank Capital, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Predictive AI and the Valens Company
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2Global equities climb, dollar drops as U.S. jobs data ease inflation fright
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5U.S. job growth improves; desperate employers raise wages to attract workers

HOT NEWS