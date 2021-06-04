Relx : Elsevier announces free special issue to support the UN's World Environment Day 2021

Starting today, over 110 carefully selected journal articles and book chapters will be publicly accessible to raise awareness and act on urgent environmental issues
New York June 4, 2021
Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, has launched a free access special issue of curated content focused on environmental issues, in recognition of the UN's World Environment Day .
Consisting of journal articles and book chapters supporting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this free resource is intended to further new research and raise awareness around pressing environmental issues such as climate change, sustainable development and consumption, marine pollution, and ecosystem restoration.
The public can access the special issue by visiting the RELX SDG Resource Centre. In addition to the content collection, Dr. Márcia Balisciano, RELX's Global Head of Corporate Responsibility, interviews Prof. Brian Fath, Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Ecology and co-Editor-in-Chief for the journal Current Research in Environmental Sustainability, and Dr. Daniel A. Fiscus, researcher in sustainability, systems ecology, food systems, and regenerative economics, and member of the Western Maryland Food Council and Research Alliance for Regenerative Economics. Prof. Fath and Dr. Fiscus are also co-authors of the book Foundations for Sustainability. Listen to the compelling Q&A podcast by clicking here.
Since its beginning in 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated each year on June 5, bringing together citizens, governments, and businesses to address critical environmental issues and encourage sustainable action from all, in a bid to build a greener future. This year, with official celebrations taking place in Pakistan, the UN is engaging the public through #GenerationRestoration. This year's theme aims to revive and restore the planet's vital ecosystems by pushing for sustainable farming, manufacturing, and consumption; government investment in repairing the environment and wider education on environmental issues to inspire action from all.
To further support this mission, Elsevier's Education, Reference and Continuity Group, along with its Scientific, Technical and Medical Journals group, are publishing curated content, covering a range of topics including ecosystem restoration, climate change, sustainable development and consumption, marine pollution.
Kevonne Holloway, VP of Elsevier's Education Content group said: 'I am proud to work at an organization that embraces and inspires pivotal change for Sustainable Development Goals. For far too long we have exploited our planet's ecosystem and have paid little attention to the damage left behind. I am encouraged that the emphasis of World Environment Day is Ecosystem Restoration, providing a global platform for cultivating positive change and motivating us all to build a greener future. It is exciting to see how we are harnessing the power of our world-class content to provide access to articles and book chapters on topics relevant to ecosystem restoration. In recognition of #GenerationRestoration, I pledge to be a part of the solution to restore.'
To access the special issue collection of articles and book chapters visit the SciTech Connect Blog or the RELX SDG Resource Centre.
About Elsevier
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.
In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.
Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.
Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com.
Disclaimer
Elsevier BV published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:52:06 UTC.