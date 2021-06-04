Relx : Elsevier announces free special issue to support the UN's World Environment Day 2021

New York June 4, 2021

Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, has launched a free access special issue of curated content focused on environmental issues, in recognition of the UN's World Environment Day .

Consisting of journal articles and book chapters supporting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this free resource is intended to further new research and raise awareness around pressing environmental issues such as climate change, sustainable development and consumption, marine pollution, and ecosystem restoration.

The public can access the special issue by visiting the RELX SDG Resource Centre. In addition to the content collection, Dr. Márcia Balisciano, RELX's Global Head of Corporate Responsibility, interviews Prof. Brian Fath, Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Ecology and co-Editor-in-Chief for the journal Current Research in Environmental Sustainability, and Dr. Daniel A. Fiscus, researcher in sustainability, systems ecology, food systems, and regenerative economics, and member of the Western Maryland Food Council and Research Alliance for Regenerative Economics. Prof. Fath and Dr. Fiscus are also co-authors of the book Foundations for Sustainability. Listen to the compelling Q&A podcast by clicking here.

Since its beginning in 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated each year on June 5, bringing together citizens, governments, and businesses to address critical environmental issues and encourage sustainable action from all, in a bid to build a greener future. This year, with official celebrations taking place in Pakistan, the UN is engaging the public through #GenerationRestoration. This year's theme aims to revive and restore the planet's vital ecosystems by pushing for sustainable farming, manufacturing, and consumption; government investment in repairing the environment and wider education on environmental issues to inspire action from all.

To further support this mission, Elsevier's Education, Reference and Continuity Group, along with its Scientific, Technical and Medical Journals group, are publishing curated content, covering a range of topics including ecosystem restoration, climate change, sustainable development and consumption, marine pollution.

Kevonne Holloway, VP of Elsevier's Education Content group said: 'I am proud to work at an organization that embraces and inspires pivotal change for Sustainable Development Goals. For far too long we have exploited our planet's ecosystem and have paid little attention to the damage left behind. I am encouraged that the emphasis of World Environment Day is Ecosystem Restoration, providing a global platform for cultivating positive change and motivating us all to build a greener future. It is exciting to see how we are harnessing the power of our world-class content to provide access to articles and book chapters on topics relevant to ecosystem restoration. In recognition of #GenerationRestoration, I pledge to be a part of the solution to restore.'

To access the special issue collection of articles and book chapters visit the SciTech Connect Blog or the RELX SDG Resource Centre.