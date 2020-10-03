Relying on testing to ward off COVID put Trump White House at risk

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Early in the coronavirus pandemic, U.S.
President Donald Trump put his faith in a toaster-sized machine
that could spit out test results in a matter of minutes.
In late March, Trump hailed the launch of Abbott
Laboratories’ ID NOW test at a Rose Garden event and
embraced its widespread use at the White House to keep the
deadly virus at bay. The president often skipped his own
administration’s public health recommendations on mask wearing
and social distancing, explaining that “everyone’s tested”
around him using the Abbott device.
His strategy was no match for the virus.
The president announced Friday that both he and his wife,
Melania, tested positive - news that raised questions about the
health of other top U.S. officials and threw the final weeks of
the presidential campaign into disarray. On Friday, Trump began
an experimental treatment and checked in to Walter Reed National
Military Medical Center as a precautionary measure, a White
House official said.
“The reliance on a rapid test, with its limitations,
unfortunately gave the White House and its staff a false sense
of security that they were in control of the virus,” said
William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
“You cannot rely on that test to create a barrier between
you and the virus,” he said, adding that people “have to wear
masks, do social distancing and not go to all these rallies.”
While rapid tests can help contain the spread of a highly
contagious virus, they were not designed to be used in
isolation. A negative result merely captures a snapshot in time
and doesn’t guard against infection soon after. And a person may
be infectious for days before the amount of virus in their body
registers positive on a test.
Krutika Kuppalli, an assistant professor and expert on
infectious diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina,
said not enough is known about how these rapid tests perform in
people who are asymptomatic.
“Trump was playing with fire and it was really a matter of
time before something like this was going to happen,” she said.
“Even if Trump had been around someone who was sick, wearing a
mask could have prevented him from getting the virus.”
The White House said in a statement Thursday that Trump
“takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works
in support of him and the American people very seriously” and
that the administration followed guidelines for limiting
COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.
As of midday Saturday, a growing number of Trump
administration officials and allies had tested positive for the
virus, including former senior counselor KellyAnne Conway; three
Republican senators including Mike Lee of Utah; Republican
National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; and former New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Trump's close aide Hope Hicks'
positive test was disclosed on Thursday.
DOUBTERS AND DEFENDERS
An Abbott spokeswoman said the company’s ID NOW test for the
coronavirus - used by more than 11 million Americans since
regulators approved it for emergency use in March - yields
reliable results. The company referred questions about its use
in the White House to the Trump administration.
The gold standard in diagnostic testing is known as
polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing and is performed in a
laboratory. But these tests can take hours or days to process.
Abbott’s ID NOW device offers two major advantages: a quick
turnaround on site and portability.
The Abbott test, which involves putting a nasal swab in a
liquid solution and heating it to amplify genetic material from
the virus, produces results in 13 minutes or less.
“In a pandemic, the world needs all types of testing for
different settings and stages of the virus, including lab-based
testing and rapid point-of-care testing,” Abbott said in a
statement.
The White House hasn’t released details on what tests were
conducted in recent days on Trump and Hicks. And there is no
evidence that the Abbott tests routinely performed on White
House staff and visitors produced inaccurate results, nor that
Trump or Hicks were infected in the White House rather than in
other settings.
However, despite Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement of the
Abbott ID NOW test, some researchers have raised doubts about
its accuracy.
In May, a New York University study said the Abbott test
could be missing a third to nearly half of positive cases. That
same month, researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical
Center found that the ID NOW test identified only 73.9% of
infectious samples.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged there
were concerns about “potential inaccurate results” from ID NOW
in May. The agency said it had received 302 “adverse event”
reports as of Sept. 30, including numerous reports of false
negatives - results showing patients were not infected when they
actually were.
In its authorization of ID NOW for emergency use, updated
last month, the FDA warned that more testing may be warranted to
confirm initial results.
In a statement on Friday, Abbott said the NYU study was
flawed and “rife with limitations.” The company said its device
produces results similar to lab-based methods and that even the
most sensitive tests can post false negatives depending on the
infection cycle in a person’s body and how much virus they are
shedding.
A company spokeswoman said “no test detects the virus
immediately after the person becomes infected.”
In a statement Friday, White House doctor Sean Conley said
the president’s diagnosis was confirmed with traditional PCR
testing.
‘DEEMED SAFE’
Emboldened by regular testing of himself and those in close
proximity, Trump continued to hold large campaign rallies and
events with donors where masks were optional. He flew to his New
Jersey golf club Thursday for a fundraiser and speech.
“It was deemed safe for the president to go. He socially
distanced, it was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe by
White House operations for him to attend that event,” White
House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.
Trump and his staff regularly do not wear masks. Last month,
Trump publicly disagreed with Robert Redfield, director of the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who testified
to Congress about the importance of the face coverings.
And at Tuesday’s presidential debate, Trump disparaged his
opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, for his frequent mask
use. “I don’t wear masks like him - every time you see him, he’s
got a mask,” the president said.
Now, the fallout from the White House’s focus on testing as
a precaution could extend far beyond the president and his wife,
experts say.
“I expect we will see more positive cases” connected to the
White House, Kuppalli said. “I pray that doesn’t happen.”
