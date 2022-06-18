Remains of British journalist found in Amazon

Authorities also said a search is underway for a man suspected of involvement in Phillips' killing.

Philips and Pereira disappeared in the remote Javari Valley close to the border with Peru and Colombia.

Days ago police recovered the remains in the jungle after they were led to the grave by a fisherman who confessed to killing the two men.

The case set off global alarm, put pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro at a regional summit and stirred concern in British Parliament.

Phillips, a freelance reporter who had written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for a book on the trip with Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.

Police said their investigation suggested there were more individuals involved beyond the fisherman and that they were now looking for a man named Jeferson da Silva Lima.

Authorities also say the fisherman and his brother, who is also in custody, acted alone.

However, a local indigenous group who was involved with the search said that it had informed the federal police numerous times since late 2021 that there was an organized crime group operating in the Javari Valley.

Police said they were still searching for the boat Phillips and Pereira were traveling in when they were last seen alive.