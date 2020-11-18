Log in
Remark Holdings Adjourns Special Shareholder Meeting Until December 16, 2020

11/18/2020 | 01:06pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced the adjournment of its special shareholder meeting until December 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET, to provide additional time to solicit votes to reach a quorum and conduct business.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

E. Brian Harvey
Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations
Remark Holdings, Inc.
ebharvey@remarkholdings.com
702-701-9514

Fay Tian
Vice President of Investor Relations
F.Tian@remarkholdings.com 
(+1) 626-623-2000
(+86) 12702108000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-adjourns-special-shareholder-meeting-until-december-16-2020-301176274.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
