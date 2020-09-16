Log in
Remarkety Introduces SMS Marketing Platform to Help Ecommerce Companies Enhance Their Multichannel Marketing Strategy and Improve ROI

09/16/2020 | 09:38am EDT

Remarkety Inc., a leading provider of data-driven marketing automation solutions, today introduced the Remarkety SMS Marketing platform, a new marketing solution that enables eCommerce companies to create and deliver personalized, hyper-targeted SMS messages that propel customers to action and improve ROI.

Built upon the same advanced technology as the company’s best-in-class email marketing automation tools, the Remarkety SMS Marketing platform makes it easier than ever for eCommerce companies to rise above the noise of the inbox and reach their customers. Users can send mass and trigger-based SMS messages or integrate SMS Marketing with their email automation strategy to build targeted, cross-platform campaigns that span multiple touchpoints and channels.

“Today’s consumers are on mobile devices more than ever, and SMS messages have an almost 100% open rate. Brands that can deliver relevant and timely SMS messages to their customers can foster loyalty and engagement and drive greater revenues,” said Joel Presman, Co-founder and General Manager at Remarkety. “In talking with thousands of our customers, we found there’s serious demand for a solution that allows eCommerce companies to do SMS marketing the right way—targeted and providing delight to customers, not spamming them. So, we built that platform, and we’re thrilled to give our customers another tool to add to their toolbox.”

With the Remarkety SMS Marketing platform, ecommerce companies have virtually limitless options to forge stronger connections with customers and bolster their bottom line, including:

  • Following up on an unopened email with an SMS, or vice versa.
  • Seamlessly continuing sessions across desktop and mobile, enabling customers to checkout or recover abandoned carts, regardless of browser cookies, login, or device.
  • Tracking and monitoring which audiences respond to which channels and leverage dynamic tags to segment and target accordingly.
  • Strengthening engagement and loyalty with personalized messages, invitations to exclusive flash sales, and product recommendations.
    • Hyper-targeted automated SMS’s based on real-time and historic user purchase and intent history

The Remarkety SMS Marketing platform is available to all our customers as of September 2020. For a limited time, customers who sign up for the platform can receive a $50 credit towards SMS, so they can try the platform absolutely risk-free. For more information visit: https://www.remarkety.com/sms-marketing

About Remarkety

Founded in 2012, Remarkety is a leading eCommerce Data-Driven Marketing Platform. Remarkety changes the way SMBs retailers market and resell to their customers, by giving them an enterprise-grade marketing power. Remarkety developed an industry-disrupted service to solve the marketing challenges of eCommerce SMBs by using big-data, shopping behavior and purchase history of millions of shoppers to execute targeted and segmented marketing strategies. More information can be found at https://www.remarkety.com/about-us.


© Business Wire 2020
