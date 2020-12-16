Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Remarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference

12/16/2020 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thank you Paschal. We had an interesting discussion on the economic outlook and situation.

Since the Commission presented the autumn forecast forty days ago, we have clearer the fact that the third quarter was better than in our forecast and probably the fourth quarter will be slightly worse than our forecast.

We have seen very good news on the vaccine front, which has boosted expectations of a faster recovery. If vaccines are made available to all Europeans over the course of 2021, we could see a swifter-than-expected return of GDP to its pre-pandemic levels.

Of course, as President von der Leyen underlined last week, it is not the vaccine that will put an end to this pandemic; it is vaccinations. So a credible vaccination strategy, with all the challenges that entails in terms of both logistics and ensuring sufficient acceptance rates among the population, is essential.

Meanwhile though, we know a difficult winter lies before us. The epidemiological situation has worsened in a number of countries in recent weeks. Though the eurozone purchasing managers' index data published today were encouraging, it is to be expected that the new containment measures decided in several Member States will further dampen domestic demand in the short term. In one word, uncertainty is still there for the winter that is coming.

All in all, we can expect to see the first 'green shoots' of the recovery in the first quarter, but this is still subject to high risks.

This brings me to the draft budgetary plans for 2020, on which the Eurogroup has adopted a statement Paschal has presented to you. And I'm pleased that this very much reflects the Commission's opinions adopted last month.

We are all in agreement that fiscal policies must remain supportive in all Member States throughout 2021.

The general escape clause will remain in force in 2021. We will take stock of its application in the spring, in light of our spring forecast.

The discussion on the euro area recommendation that we put forward last month also showed a very broad convergence of views about the economic policy priorities for the coming year.

As the health crisis eases, the focus of policy should shift - from emergency measures to those that improve the fundamentals of our economies.

This is also in line with the goals of the Recovery and Resilience Facility, on which we are working hard with the German Presidency and the European Parliament to reach a final agreement very soon.

Successfully implementing this facility must be our common economic priority in 2021. It will require the Commission and national authorities to work hand in hand. We need to swiftly approve and then effectively deliver on a set of ambitious, credible national plans.

In conclusion, I want to thank you and recall the fact that this has been a truly grim year. Our citizens have lived through a horrendous trio of a deadly virus; restrictions on cherished everyday freedoms; and the worst economic crisis in our lifetimes.

This brings me to three keywords.

One is 'concern', because we are not yet out of the crisis and the challenging winter before us.

The second is 'pride' because we were able to show solidarity and a common response. Thanks also to the Eurogroup's activity and to your steering role, Paschal. This common response could be, we will understand this in the next years, an historical step forward for our Union.

And finally 'optimism', because of the vaccine deployment that could pave the way not only for recovery but also for more sustainable and resilient economies.

Disclaimer

Europa-Kommissionen - Repræsentation i Danmark published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pCITYCON OYJ : decided on a quarterly distribution
AQ
12:31pATCO : Seeks Pause on Increases to Electricity and Natural Gas Distribution Rates to Support Alberta's Recovery
AQ
12:31pCSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:31pANTARES VISION S P A : Download file CS_AV_Applied_Vision_Corp_eng.
PU
12:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)
PR
12:31pWESTERN DENTAL : Opens New Office in Granada Hills, CA
BU
12:30pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
GL
12:30pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Biogen, Inc. (BIIB)
GL
12:30pDEADLINE ALERT FOR FAF, ZSAN, BMWYY, WFC, : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:29pANALYSIS : U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
2Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
3MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
4AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
5Stocks hit record highs on vaccine, stimulus, Brexit deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ