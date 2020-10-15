Log in
Remarks by President Trump Before Marine One Departure

10/15/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

South Lawn

12:13 P.M. EDT

THE PRESIDENT: So we're going to North Carolina. We have a tremendous crowd of people. They're great people and we love them. And we're going to be there in a little while.

And then we're going to Florida. We're going to Miami, and I think we're staying overnight in Miami.

And we're doing very well. The polls are looking actually great. We're doing very well, and we're going to have a big victory, and I look forward to it.

And some of you are traveling with us, I guess, and some of you aren't.

Q Mr. President, the WTO - the WTO has given the EU -

THE PRESIDENT: I can't hear you.

Q The WTO says that they're going to give the EU a green light to put in tariffs. Will you strike back?

THE PRESIDENT: Say it again.

Q In the Boeing case. The Boeing case.

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we won a 7.5-billion-dollar case, and that was in - that was a great case to win, as you know. And we'll see what happens. If they strike back, then we'll strike much harder than they'll strike. They don't want to do anything, I can tell you that.

But we won - we won a big case - $7.5 billion.

END

12:14 P.M. EDT

President of the United States published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 17:39:06 UTC

