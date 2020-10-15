Remarks by President Trump Before Marine One Departure

South Lawn

12:13 P.M. EDT

THE PRESIDENT: So we're going to North Carolina. We have a tremendous crowd of people. They're great people and we love them. And we're going to be there in a little while.

And then we're going to Florida. We're going to Miami, and I think we're staying overnight in Miami.

And we're doing very well. The polls are looking actually great. We're doing very well, and we're going to have a big victory, and I look forward to it.

And some of you are traveling with us, I guess, and some of you aren't.

Q Mr. President, the WTO - the WTO has given the EU -

THE PRESIDENT: I can't hear you.

Q The WTO says that they're going to give the EU a green light to put in tariffs. Will you strike back?

THE PRESIDENT: Say it again.

Q In the Boeing case. The Boeing case.

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we won a 7.5-billion-dollar case, and that was in - that was a great case to win, as you know. And we'll see what happens. If they strike back, then we'll strike much harder than they'll strike. They don't want to do anything, I can tell you that.

But we won - we won a big case - $7.5 billion.

END

12:14 P.M. EDT