Remarks by President Trump Before Marine One Departure

South Lawn
12:13 P.M. EDT
THE PRESIDENT: So we're going to North Carolina. We have a tremendous crowd of people. They're great people and we love them. And we're going to be there in a little while.
And then we're going to Florida. We're going to Miami, and I think we're staying overnight in Miami.
And we're doing very well. The polls are looking actually great. We're doing very well, and we're going to have a big victory, and I look forward to it.
And some of you are traveling with us, I guess, and some of you aren't.
Q Mr. President, the WTO - the WTO has given the EU -
THE PRESIDENT: I can't hear you.
Q The WTO says that they're going to give the EU a green light to put in tariffs. Will you strike back?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it again.
Q In the Boeing case. The Boeing case.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we won a 7.5-billion-dollar case, and that was in - that was a great case to win, as you know. And we'll see what happens. If they strike back, then we'll strike much harder than they'll strike. They don't want to do anything, I can tell you that.
But we won - we won a big case - $7.5 billion.
12:14 P.M. EDT
