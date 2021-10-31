Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass to the G20 Leaders' Summit – Session III: Sustainable Development

10/31/2021 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thank you, Chair.

In previous sessions, I discussed our vaccination and climate-related efforts and our initiatives to encourage debt relief for low-income countries. Our COVID-era financing topped $157 billion, the largest and fastest expansion in our history.

I'll focus now on digitalization. As Queen Maxima said yesterday: without digitalization, we won't be able to reap the full benefits of human progress.

Digitalization is vital in transforming social services, finance, health, education, and agriculture.

Supporting this transformation will require creating an enabling regulatory environment; the elimination of monopolies in the telecom sector; large investments in digital infrastructure; and development of national IDs and social registries.

Each of these efforts is complex, but it is vital that people in developing countries not be left behind. They need a high volume of low-cost transactions and remittances. This will bring many key benefits, including inclusiveness and access to the financial system for women and the most vulnerable.

Importantly, it brings the ability to provide digital cash transfers as part of social protection systems. These will be critical in crisis preparedness and resilience.

I've already spoken on the importance of IDA as a non-fragmented platform. IDA is key for digitalization in low-income countries, and the upcoming IDA20 replenishment includes digital transformation as key cross-cutting support for low-income countries.

Thanks again, Chair.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 15:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04pAnalysis-China's property woes put prestige global projects in play
RE
12:58pG20 president draghi says expects massive contribution from private sector to help fight climate change at cop26, up to $140 trln
RE
12:57pBiden calls on world leaders to help address global supply-chain woes
RE
12:52pG20 president draghi says the cop26 will build on a pretty solid foundation, we have moved the goalposts
RE
12:50pG20 president draghi says before this g20 people were talking about reaching net zero emissions around the end of the century
RE
12:50pG20 leaders offer little new on climate, UN chief's hopes 'unfulfilled'
RE
12:49pG20 president draghi says if we fix the logistics then we have to build factories and transfer know-how to the countries that need vaccines
RE
12:47pG20 president draghi says the problem of getting vaccines to poor countries is logistics
RE
12:41pRome- uk pm johnson says he had a wide-ranging and frank discussion with macron
RE
12:38pRome- uk pm johnson says he was puzzled to read a letter from the french asking for britain to be punished for leaving the eu
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'di..

HOT NEWS