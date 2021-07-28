Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Remediation works started on La Martella waste treatment platform

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, the remediation of the landfill adjacent to the waste treatment platform in 'La Martella' began. Proger (in RTI with Eng. Barucchello) is in charge of the design, works management and safety coordination of the intervention aimed at overcoming the EU infringement procedure of September 2017 through environmental impact mitigation works for each of the sectors that make up the plant.

The municipal solid waste (MSW) treatment platform is located approximately 7 km from Matera and covers a total area of approximately 25 hectares, divided into 5 sectors. The first phase of the work, which is expected to last 8 months, will involve the relocation of the overburden present in sectors III and IV to sector V, for a total of approximately 45,000 tonnes of waste, and will make it possible to resolve the current environmental risk situation.

On completion of the operations, the final capping layers will be laid and the revegetation and environmental restoration work will be carried out, with the installation of new treatment plants for biogas and leachate extracted from the landfill sectors and rainwater. The work will be completed within one year and the areas will be handed back to the municipality for its operation and maintenance activities.

Disclaimer

Proger S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pRecording of Rover Metals Webinar Available
GL
12:28pGourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ Grocery Stores Within the Week
GL
12:27pGoogle lifts Nasdaq as focus turns to Fed
RE
12:27pBARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:27pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:27pStilla Launches Access Program for Industry's First Six-Color Digital PCR System
BU
12:26pICE Canola Weakens in Thin Trade at Midday
DJ
12:26pSHARP : NEC Display Solutions' projector aimed at smaller movie screens
AQ
12:25pDuolingo valued at $6.5 bln as shares soar in debut
RE
12:25pVISIATIV : Sales growth of +11% in H1 2021 - Expansion of the Innovation Consulting business in the UK
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4US stocks tread water, dollar steady as investors await Fed
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A flurry of corporate results

HOT NEWS