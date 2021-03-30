Reminder: April 1 deadline to submit certain Medicare quality data, attest to interoperability

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services last month extended to April 1 the deadline for eligible hospitals to submit calendar year 2020 electronic clinical quality measures to the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program and Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program.

The agency also extended to April 1 the deadline to attest to the interoperability program's other four objectives - health information exchange, provider to patient exchange, public health and clinical data exchange.

AHA requested the deadline extension in January, citing problems with the system used to submit the data.