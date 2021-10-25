Log in
Reminder: Port Houston Commission Regular Meeting Tuesday, October 26

10/25/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will hold its Regular Monthly Meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. It will be conducted as a hybrid meeting and will begin at 9:15 a.m. The Commissioners, executive leadership, and legal counsel will be present in the boardroom of the Port Authority Executive Office Building, located at 111 East Loop North, Houston, TX 77029.

The meeting is open to the public to attend. However, the meeting can also be accessed virtually via WebEx webinar.

The agenda and the instructions to access Port Houston public meetings are available at https://porthouston.com/leadership/public-meetings/.

Please note the following upcoming planned Port Houston public meetings: (subject to change)

November 18:

Budget Workshop – 9:00 a.m.

December 7:

Port Commission Regular meeting – 9:00 a.m.

Sign up for public comment is available up to an hour before these Port Commission meetings by contacting Erik Eriksson at eeriksson@porthouston.com or Liana Christian at lchristian@porthouston.com.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel – the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. nation. The more than 200 private and eight public terminals along the federal waterway supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6% of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and a total of $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website: https://porthouston.com/


HOT NEWS