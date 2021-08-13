Remine : Named “Residential Data Management Platform of the Year” By PropTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, announced this week the winners of their inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program. Remine, a leading real estate technology company, has been awarded “Residential Data Management Platform of the Year.” The PropTech Breakthrough Awards was created by parent company, Tech Breakthrough, after growing popularity and receiving an overwhelming number of industry nominations.

Remine won because of their modular approach that grants access to streamlined information that allows users to place opportunity on a map by incorporating MLS data, public records, housing, people, and mortgage information. As a modern solution, Remine is built on a state-of-the-art technology stack with fully documented API infrastructure providing users with flexibility, control, and ownership of their data. The technology stack consists of flagship products Remine Pro (front-end), SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and Add/Edit.

The platform's ability to co-mingle MLS data, Public Records, and Consumer information allows for the unique ability to create geo-farming features that place tremendous insight into the hands of MLS members.

“We’re honored to be recognized in this way by PropTech Breakthrough. The real estate space is in constant flux as it keeps evolving - we are committed to delivering the most up to date products and services,” said Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Our continued mission at Remine is to modernize the digital real estate journey by offering best-in-class technology that not only allows agents to leverage their time but also provides powerful search and collaboration tools and streamlined transaction management.”

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“The days of trying to maintain monolithic and inflexible systems needs to end in order to move forward,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Any MLS is a foundation for future adaptability and resilience in this ever-changing landscape and Remine has a passion for providing unparalleled service to their clients. We congratulate Remine on being our choice for ‘Residential Data Management Platform of the Year.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com

