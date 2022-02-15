Remington Arms to pay $73M to Sandy Hook families

Remington Arms will pay $73 million to the families of five adults and four children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the families said on Tuesday.

Attorney Josh Koskoff hailed the settlement:

"...this case was never about damages in the sense of compensation, it was about damages in the sense of forcing change."

Gunman Adam Lanza on Dec. 14, 2012, killed twenty students and six adults using a Remington Bushmaster AR-15 rifle to shoot his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School after killing his mother at home.

Veronique De La Rosa's son Noah was among those killed in the shooting:

"Today marks an inflection point when our duty of care to our children as a society finally supersedes the bottom line of an industry that made such an atrocity like Sandy Hook possible."

The nine families sued in 2014 and spent years in the courts trying to hold Remington liable, despite a U.S. law that protects gunmakers and dealers from most civil litigation and two bankruptcy filings by Remington.

The Sandy Hook families found a way around that legal protection for gunmakers by claiming that Remington's marketing of firearms contributed to the massacre.

KOSKOFF: "In about 2005 when this was all brewing, there were about 100,000 AR-15s sold in America, in 2012, the year of Sandy Hook, there were over 2 million"

The settlement with Remington comes as the United States contInues to be marred by mass shootings and gun violence.

New York last year enacted a law that allows firearm sellers, manufacturers and distributors to be sued for creating a "public nuisance" that endangers the public's safety and health. ]

Gun manufacturers have challenged the law in court.