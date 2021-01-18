Log in
Remittance Bulletin - October 2020

01/18/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Remittances Bulletin

October 2020

Remittance Service Providers

as at December 2019

Dec-

Dec-

2018

2019

New locations

50

59

licensed

Locations

22

30

closed

Num ber of

453

482

locations

Licences

relinquished/

92

42

revoked

Num ber of

644

679

licences

Num ber of

6

6

prim ary agents

Macroeconomic Indicators (CY)*

.......

Rem itta nces/Popula tion (US$)

Rem itta nces/GDP

`

Rem itta nces/Tourist Expenditure Rem itta nces/Exports

Rem itta nces/FDI Inflows

Rem itta nces/Im ports

Download Statistics

Remittance Inflows & Outflows

Balance of Payments

Foreign Direct Investment

Tourism

National Summary Data Page

Contact information

Telephone: 876 922 0750

Website: www. boj. org. jm

Ema il: publica tions@boj. org. jm

This Bulletin presents a summa rized monthly upda te on Ja ma ica 's Remitta nce sta tistics .

Prepa red by: Economic Informa tion & Publica tions Depa rtment

Copyright © Bank of Jamaica 2019 . All rights reserved.

Table 1: Jamaica's Remittances (US$ Millions)

Oct

Oct*

Apr-Oct

Apr-Oct*

2019

2020

chg

%chg

2019/20

2020/21

chg

%chg

Total Remittance Inflows

204.3

272.0

67.6

33.1

1427.7

1800.4

372.7

26.1

Remittance Companies^

167.3

231.1

63.8

38.1

1195.1

1552.5

357.4

29.9

Other Remittances

37.1

40.9

3.8

10.3

232.6

247.9

15.3

6.6

Total Remittance Outflows

20.1

19.7

-0.3

-1.6

157.0

128.6

-28.4

-18.1

Net Remittances

184.3

252.2

67.9

36.9

1270.7

1671.8

401.1

31.6

  • Provisional
  • Growth relative to the corresponding period of the previous year ^ Flows through Remittance Companies

2017+

2018* *

2019* *

885

. 0

858

. 1

858

. 7

16

. 4

16

. 0

15

. 3

82

. 1

75

. 7

67

. 1

173

. 7

123

. 8

168

. 1

259

. 9

302

. 8

362

. 9

47

. 8

43

. 1

38

. 1

  • in relation to Rem ittance Inflows
    • Prelim inary estim ates
      • Revised

Oc tobe r 2020:

inflows of US$252.2

Net rem itta nce

million increased

by 36.9 per cent

or

US$67.9

million

rela tive

to

October

2019

(Chart 1

). This

increa se

em a na ted

from

a n increase

in gross

rem itta nce

inflows of 33.1 per cent

or

US$67.6

million

further

driven by

a

m a rgina l

decline

of 1.6

per cent

or

US$0.3 million in outflows . Inflows via

Remittance Companies, which increased by 38.1 per cent, wa s the

prim a ry driver for the increase in gross rem itta nce inflows . Other Rem itta nces a lso recorded a n increa se of 10.3 per

cent

for

the

m onth

(Table 1 )

April to October 2020:

of

US$1671.8

Net rem itta nce inflows

million

increa sed

by 31.6 per cent

or

US$401.1

million rela tive to

the

previous

corresponding

period. This

increa se

resulted

from

a

growth

of

26.1 per cent or US$372.7 million in tota l rem itta nce inflows, further driven

by a

decline

of

18.1

per cent

or

US$28.4 million in

tota l rem itta nce

outflows . The

im provem ent in inflows

wa s prim a rily driven by a n increa se

of

29.9

per cent

in

Remittance

Companies , while

Other Remittances

recorded a n

increa se

of 6.6 per cent

(Table 1).

Source of Rem itta nce Inflows:

rket

of

The

la rgest

source

ma

rem itta nces

flows

to

Ja m a ica

for

October 2020

wa s

the

USA, whose

sha re increa sed to 68.9 per cent, from

64.3 per cent recorded for October

2019. Other source countries which

contributed

a

nota ble

s ha re

of

rem itta nces

for

the m onth

were

Ca na da a t 10.6 per cent ,

followed by

the UK a nd the Ca ym a n Isla nds a t 11.0 per cent a nd 5.8 per cent , respectively (Chart 2).

Com pa rison with Other Countries:

For the period,

Ja nua ry to

October

2020 Ja ma ica 's

growth

ra te in

rem itta nce inflows of 19.3

per cent

wa s higher tha n tha t of Mexico which

registered a growth ra te of

11.7

per

cent (Chart 3) . Gua tem a la

a nd

El

Sa lva dor a lso registered growth for the period, with increa ses of roughly 5.1 per cent a nd 2.6 per cent respectively.

1

Overa ll, the Ja nua ry to October 2020 period ha d rem itta nce inflows tota lling US$2366.2 million (Chart 4).

Appendix A: Calendar Year

Jamaica's Historical Remittances (Calendar Year)

US$ Millions

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec

TOTAL

Remittance Companies

2012

126.1

142.4

162.5

153.4

141.9

151.3

145.0

146.4

140.1

141.3

137.1

170.5

1758.2

2013

129.3

132.5

155.1

148.8

149.9

143.4

148.3

154.6

140.2

146.9

142.7

168.9

1760.6

2014

134.9

143.1

160.9

154.2

162.6

149.8

155.8

160.0

155.2

154.9

143.0

181.5

1855.8

2015

139.3

144.8

166.4

160.7

169.1

166.0

167.1

162.4

160.7

166.7

145.9

186.0

1935.0

2016

136.7

151.8

171.9

173.8

166.8

164.8

167.6

168.6

169.4

161.7

152.3

193.0

1978.3

2017*

143.5

152.0

179.0

167.4

172.4

167.1

169.1

165.1

166.5

158.0

147.7

182.4

1970.2

2018*

143.2

147.7

182.4

164.4

172.2

176.5

168.6

173.4

164.2

166.8

150.1

184.8

1994.3

2019*

140.7

148.6

175.5

169.7

172.3

162.4

176.9

182.7

163.9

167.3

163.2

183.6

2006.6

2020*

154.8

156.9

161.4

150.6

212.6

234.5

254.0

241.2

228.5

2025.6

231.1

year/year growth rate (%):2019/2020

10.0

5.6

-8.0

-11.3

23.4

44.4

43.6

32.1

39.5

38.1

8.7

-0.7

]

CYTD growth rate (%):2019/2020

10.0

7.7

1.8

-1.7

3.7

10.5

15.6

17.9

20.2

22.0

0.7

0.6

Other Remittances

2012

23.6

24.8

25.3

26.7

24.7

23.8

23.9

23.8

19.3

22.1

20.7

25.7

284.3

2013

24.7

27.7

23.3

31.3

31.7

22.7

22.2

23.1

23.2

23.9

25.1

25.6

304.4

2014

24.4

25.3

26.4

26.3

26.1

18.5

27.3

23.9

26.9

24.7

27.9

23.5

301.2

2015

26.9

23.1

27.7

26.4

20.3

22.5

23.0

23.2

22.7

24.9

25.4

24.9

291.0

2016

23.5

28.3

25.0

28.9

27.8

25.7

27.8

25.5

24.3

21.3

25.8

29.3

313.2

2017*

25.7

23.8

27.5

25.3

28.0

28.0

23.8

24.5

31.5

36.9

26.4

33.8

335.1

2018*

22.3

21.1

36.6

19.9

28.2

26.1

32.1

35.0

22.8

34.8

36.4

36.2

351.5

2019*

25.5

23.4

41.6

31.9

35.0

31.9

36.3

31.0

29.3

37.1

36.8

39.1

398.9

2020*

26.7

28.8

37.1

31.2

27.2

40.6

38.6

38.3

31.2

40.9

340.6

year/year growth rate (%):2019/2020

4.8

23.3

-10.7

-2.3

-22.2

27.1

6.3

23.4

6.2

10.3

1.0

8.0

CYTD growth rate (%):2019/2020

4.8

13.6

2.4

1.2

-4.0

1.2

2.1

4.6

4.8

5.4

14.1

13.5

Total Remittance Inflows

2012

149.7

167.2

187.9

180.1

166.7

175.2

168.9

170.1

159.4

163.4

157.8

196.2

2042.5

2013

154.0

160.1

178.4

180.1

181.5

166.0

170.5

177.8

163.4

170.7

167.8

194.5

2064.9

2014

159.3

168.3

187.3

180.5

188.7

168.3

183.2

183.9

182.0

179.7

170.8

204.9

2157.0

2015

166.2

167.8

194.0

187.2

189.4

188.4

190.0

185.6

183.4

191.7

171.3

210.9

2226.0

2016

160.3

180.1

196.9

202.7

194.5

190.5

195.3

194.1

193.7

183.0

178.1

222.3

2291.5

2017*

169.2

175.8

206.5

192.7

200.3

195.0

192.9

189.5

198.0

194.9

174.2

216.2

2305.3

2018*

165.5

168.8

219.0

184.4

200.4

202.7

200.8

208.4

187.0

201.5

186.5

221.0

2345.8

2019*

166.2

172.0

217.1

201.7

207.2

194.3

213.3

213.7

193.2

204.3

199.9

222.7

2405.6

2020*

181.5

185.8

198.5

181.8

239.7

275.1

292.6

279.5

259.7

272.0

2366.2

year/year growth rate (%):2019/2020

9.2

8.0

-8.6

-9.8

15.7

41.6

37.2

30.8

34.4

33.1

7.2

0.8

CYTD growth rate (%):2019/2020

9.2

8.6

1.9

-1.2

2.4

9.0

13.4

15.7

17.7

19.3

2.7

2.5

Total Remittance Outflows

2012

23.4

22.4

22.3

21.3

24.3

22.1

22.5

22.3

18.4

22.1

21.8

24.5

267.4

2013

24.2

19.3

17.6

20.3

19.7

20.3

20.9

22.3

18.5

18.5

18.4

20.6

240.5

2014

19.3

16.5

16.4

21.1

17.1

14.8

22.1

20.4

19.9

19.4

19.5

20.8

227.3

2015

18.9

18.7

19.6

20.9

14.3

15.2

22.1

21.0

19.7

20.4

19.6

22.4

232.8

2016

22.3

19.0

19.8

19.2

16.8

15.7

21.3

19.4

19.0

20.0

22.6

20.1

235.4

2017*

20.0

20.9

22.6

14.8

18.9

20.5

19.7

22.1

20.7

22.0

23.4

26.4

251.9

2018*

20.6

17.4

23.2

14.3

22.1

20.9

22.0

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.3

22.6

249.0

2019*

20.6

20.1

20.6

26.6

24.7

21.0

22.2

22.1

20.3

20.1

24.2

20.2

262.7

2020*

20.0

22.9

19.0

22.1

15.9

16.8

18.0

18.7

17.7

19.7

190.7

year/year growth rate (%):2019/2020

-2.9

14.3

-7.9

-16.9

-35.7

-20.1

-19.2

-15.6

-13.1

-1.6

13.9

-10.5

CYTD growth rate (%):2019/2020

-2.9

5.6

1.1

-4.4

-11.2

-12.6

-13.6

-13.8

-13.7

-12.6

7.1

5.5

Net Remittances

2012

126.3

144.8

165.6

158.8

142.4

153.1

146.4

147.9

141.0

141.2

136.0

171.7

1775.0

2013

129.8

140.8

160.8

159.9

161.9

145.7

149.6

155.5

144.8

152.3

149.4

173.9

1824.4

2014

140.0

151.8

170.9

159.4

171.6

153.6

161.1

163.5

162.2

160.3

151.4

184.2

1929.8

2015

147.4

149.1

174.4

166.3

175.1

173.3

167.9

164.6

163.7

171.3

151.6

188.6

1993.2

2016

138.0

161.1

177.0

183.5

177.7

174.8

174.0

174.7

174.7

163.0

155.5

202.2

2056.1

2017

149.3

154.9

183.9

177.9

181.4

174.6

173.2

167.5

177.2

172.9

150.8

189.8

2053.4

2018*

144.8

151.4

195.8

170.1

178.2

181.8

178.8

186.9

165.5

179.9

165.2

198.4

2096.9

2019*

145.6

151.9

196.5

175.1

182.6

173.3

191.0

191.6

172.9

184.3

175.7

202.5

2142.9

2020*

161.5

162.8

179.5

159.7

223.9

258.3

274.7

260.8

242.0

252.2

2175.5

year/year growth rate (%):2019/2020

10.9

7.2

0.3

-8.8

22.6

49.0

43.8

36.2

40.0

36.9

6.3

2.0

CYTD growth rate (%):2019/2020

10.9

9.0

0.4

-0.8

4.2

11.8

16.8

19.4

21.7

23.3

2.2

2.2

2

Appendix B: Fiscal Year

Jamaica's Historical Remittances (Fiscal Year)

US$ Millions

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

TOTAL

Remittance Companies

2012/2013

153.4

141.9

151.3

145.0

146.4

140.1

141.3

137.1

170.5

129.3

132.5

155.1

1743.9

2013/2014

148.8

149.9

143.4

148.3

154.6

140.2

146.9

142.7

168.9

134.9

143.1

160.9

1782.6

2014/2015

154.2

162.6

149.8

155.8

160.0

155.2

154.9

143.0

181.5

139.3

144.8

166.4

1867.4

2015/2016

160.7

169.1

166.0

167.1

162.4

160.7

166.7

145.9

186.0

136.7

151.8

171.9

1945.0

2016/2017

173.8

166.8

164.8

167.6

168.6

169.4

161.7

152.3

193.0

143.5

152.0

179.0

1992.4

2017/2018

167.4

172.4

167.1

169.1

165.1

166.5

158.0

147.7

182.4

143.2

147.7

182.4

1968.8

2018/2019*

164.4

172.2

176.5

168.6

173.4

164.2

166.8

150.1

184.8

140.7

148.6

175.5

1985.9

2019/2020*

169.7

172.3

162.4

176.9

182.7

163.9

167.3

163.2

183.6

154.8

156.9

161.4

2015.0

2020/2021*

150.6

212.6

234.5

254.0

241.2

228.5

231.1

8.7

-0.7

10.0

5.6

-8.0

1552.5

year/year growth rate (%)

-11.3

23.4

44.4

43.6

32.1

39.5

38.1

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

-11.3

6.2

18.5

25.0

26.5

28.6

29.9

1.6

1.4

2.1

2.4

1.5

Other Remittances

2012/2013

26.7

24.7

23.8

23.9

23.8

19.3

22.1

20.7

25.7

24.7

27.7

23.3

286.2

2013/2014

31.3

31.7

22.7

22.2

23.1

23.2

23.9

25.1

25.6

24.4

25.3

26.4

304.8

2014/2015

26.3

26.1

18.5

27.3

23.9

26.9

24.7

27.9

23.5

26.9

23.1

27.7

302.8

2015/2016

26.4

20.3

22.5

23.0

23.2

22.7

24.9

25.4

24.9

23.5

28.3

25.0

290.1

2016/2017

28.9

27.8

25.7

27.8

25.5

24.3

21.3

25.8

29.3

25.7

23.8

27.5

313.4

2017/2018

25.3

28.0

28.0

23.8

24.5

31.5

36.9

26.4

33.8

22.3

21.1

36.6

338.1

2018/2019*

19.9

28.2

26.1

32.1

35.0

22.8

34.8

36.4

36.2

25.5

23.4

41.6

362.0

2019/2020*

31.9

35.0

31.9

36.3

31.0

29.3

37.1

36.8

39.1

26.7

28.8

37.1

401.1

2020/2021*

31.2

27.2

40.6

38.6

38.3

31.2

40.9

247.9

year/year growth rate (%)

-2.3

-22.2

27.1

6.3

23.4

6.2

10.3

1.0

8.0

14.5

23.3

-10.7

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

-2.3

-12.7

0.1

1.8

5.8

5.9

6.6

14.5

13.6

-90.9

13.6

10.8

Total Remittance Inflows

2012/2013

180.1

166.7

175.2

168.9

170.1

159.4

163.4

157.8

196.2

154.0

160.1

178.4

2030.2

2013/2014

180.1

181.5

166.0

170.5

177.8

163.4

170.7

167.8

194.5

159.3

168.3

187.3

2087.3

2014/2015

180.5

188.7

168.3

183.2

183.9

182.0

179.7

170.8

204.9

166.2

167.8

194.0

2170.2

2015/2016

187.2

189.4

188.4

190.0

185.6

183.4

191.7

171.3

210.9

160.3

180.1

196.9

2235.2

2016/2017

202.7

194.5

190.5

195.3

194.1

193.7

183.0

178.1

222.3

169.2

175.8

206.5

2305.8

2017/2018

192.7

200.3

195.0

192.9

189.5

198.0

194.9

174.2

216.2

165.5

168.8

219.0

2307.0

2018/2019*

184.4

200.4

202.7

200.8

208.4

187.0

201.5

186.5

221.0

166.2

172.0

217.1

2347.9

2019/2020*

201.7

207.2

194.3

213.3

213.7

193.2

204.3

199.9

222.7

181.5

185.8

198.5

2416.1

2020/2021*

181.8

239.7

275.1

292.6

279.5

259.7

272.0

1800.4

year/year growth rate (%)

-9.8

15.7

41.6

37.2

30.8

34.4

33.1

7.2

0.8

0.5

8.0

-8.6

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

-9.8

3.1

15.5

21.2

23.2

24.9

26.1

3.6

3.2

2.1

4.1

2.9

Total Remittance Outflows

2012/2013

21.3

24.3

22.1

22.5

22.3

18.4

22.1

21.8

24.5

24.2

19.3

17.6

260.4

2013/2014

20.3

19.7

20.3

20.9

22.3

18.5

18.5

18.4

20.6

19.3

16.5

16.4

231.7

2014/2015

21.1

17.1

14.8

22.1

20.4

19.9

19.4

19.5

20.8

18.9

18.7

19.6

232.2

2015/2016

20.9

14.3

15.2

22.1

21.0

19.7

20.4

19.6

22.4

22.3

19.0

19.8

236.8

2016/2017

19.2

16.8

15.7

21.3

19.4

19.0

20.0

22.6

20.1

20.0

20.9

22.6

237.7

2017/2018*

14.8

18.9

20.5

19.7

22.1

20.7

22.0

23.4

26.4

20.6

17.4

23.2

249.6

2018/2019*

14.3

22.1

20.9

22.0

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.3

22.6

20.6

20.1

20.6

249.1

2019/2020*

26.6

24.7

21.0

22.2

22.1

20.3

20.1

24.2

20.2

20.0

22.9

19.0

263.4

2020/2021*

22.1

15.9

16.8

18.0

18.7

17.7

19.7

128.7

year/year growth rate (%)

-16.9

-35.7

-20.1

-19.2

-15.6

-13.1

-1.6

13.9

-10.5

0.1

14.3

-7.9

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

-16.9

-26.0

-24.3

-23.1

-21.6

-15.2

-13.5

9.7

7.2

7.7

6.9

5.7

Net Remittances

2012/2013

158.8

142.4

153.1

146.4

147.9

141.0

141.2

136.0

171.7

129.8

140.8

160.8

1769.8

2013/2014

159.9

161.9

145.7

149.6

155.5

144.8

152.3

149.4

173.9

140.0

151.8

170.9

1855.7

2014/2015

159.4

171.6

153.6

161.1

163.5

162.2

160.3

151.4

184.2

147.4

149.1

174.4

1938.0

2015/2016

166.3

175.1

173.3

167.9

164.6

163.7

171.3

151.6

188.6

138.0

161.1

177.0

1998.4

2016/2017

183.5

177.7

174.8

174.0

174.7

174.7

163.0

155.5

202.2

149.3

154.9

183.9

2068.1

2017/2018

177.9

181.4

174.6

173.2

167.5

177.2

172.9

150.8

189.8

144.8

151.4

195.8

2057.3

2018/2019*

170.1

178.2

181.8

178.8

186.9

165.5

179.9

165.2

198.4

145.6

151.9

196.5

2098.8

2019/2020*

175.1

182.6

173.3

191.0

191.6

172.9

184.3

175.7

202.5

161.5

162.8

179.5

2152.7

2020/2021*

159.7

223.9

258.3

274.7

260.8

242.0

252.2

1671.7

year/year growth rate (%)

-8.8

22.6

49.0

43.8

36.2

40.0

36.9

6.3

2.0

10.9

7.2

-8.6

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

-8.8

7.3

20.9

27.0

28.9

30.7

31.6

2.8

2.7

2.4

3.7

2.6

3



Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:15:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
