Remittance Bulletin - October 2020

This Bulletin presents a summa rized monthly upda te on Ja ma ica 's Remitta nce sta tistics .

as at December 2019

in relation to Rem ittance Inflows

Growth relative to the corresponding period of the previous year ^ Flows through Remittance Companies

Oc tobe r 2020: inflows of US$252.2 Net rem itta nce million increased by 36.9 per cent or US$67.9 million rela tive to October 2019 (Chart 1 ). This increa se em a na ted from a n increase in gross rem itta nce inflows of 33.1 per cent or US$67.6 million further driven by a m a rgina l decline of 1.6 per cent or

US$0.3 million in outflows . Inflows via

Remittance Companies, which increased by 38.1 per cent, wa s the

prim a ry driver for the increase in gross rem itta nce inflows . Other Rem itta nces a lso recorded a n increa se of 10.3 per

cent for the m onth (Table 1 ) April to October 2020: of US$1671.8 Net rem itta nce inflows million increa sed by 31.6 per cent or US$401.1 million rela tive to the previous corresponding period. This increa se resulted from a growth of

26.1 per cent or US$372.7 million in tota l rem itta nce inflows, further driven

by a decline of 18.1 per cent or US$28.4 million in tota l rem itta nce outflows . The im provem ent in inflows wa s prim a rily driven by a n increa se of 29.9 per cent in Remittance Companies , while Other Remittances recorded a n increa se of 6.6 per cent (Table 1). Source of Rem itta nce Inflows: rket of The la rgest source ma rem itta nces flows to Ja m a ica for October 2020 wa s the USA, whose

sha re increa sed to 68.9 per cent, from

64.3 per cent recorded for October

2019. Other source countries which

contributed a nota ble s ha re of rem itta nces for the m onth were Ca na da a t 10.6 per cent , followed by

the UK a nd the Ca ym a n Isla nds a t 11.0 per cent a nd 5.8 per cent , respectively (Chart 2).

Com pa rison with Other Countries: For the period, Ja nua ry to October 2020 Ja ma ica 's growth ra te in rem itta nce inflows of 19.3 per cent

wa s higher tha n tha t of Mexico which

registered a growth ra te of 11.7 per cent (Chart 3) . Gua tem a la a nd El

Sa lva dor a lso registered growth for the period, with increa ses of roughly 5.1 per cent a nd 2.6 per cent respectively.

1

Overa ll, the Ja nua ry to October 2020 period ha d rem itta nce inflows tota lling US$2366.2 million (Chart 4).