Remittance Bulletin - October 2020

Remittance Service Providers
as at December 2019
|
|
Dec-
|
Dec-
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
New locations
|
50
|
59
|
licensed
|
|
|
Locations
|
22
|
30
|
closed
|
|
|
Num ber of
|
453
|
482
|
locations
|
|
|
Licences
|
|
|
relinquished/
|
92
|
42
|
revoked
|
|
|
Num ber of
|
644
|
679
|
licences
|
|
|
Num ber of
|
6
|
6
|
prim ary agents
|
|
|
|
Oc tobe r 2020:
|
|
inflows of US$252.2
|
Net rem itta nce
|
|
million increased
|
by 36.9 per cent
|
or
|
US$67.9
|
million
|
rela tive
|
to
|
October
|
2019
|
(Chart 1
|
). This
|
|
increa se
|
em a na ted
|
from
|
a n increase
|
in gross
|
rem itta nce
|
inflows of 33.1 per cent
|
or
|
US$67.6
|
million
|
further
|
driven by
|
a
|
m a rgina l
|
decline
|
of 1.6
|
per cent
|
or
US$0.3 million in outflows . Inflows via
Remittance Companies, which increased by 38.1 per cent, wa s the
prim a ry driver for the increase in gross rem itta nce inflows . Other Rem itta nces a lso recorded a n increa se of 10.3 per
|
|
cent
|
for
|
the
|
m onth
|
|
(Table 1 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
April to October 2020:
|
of
|
US$1671.8
|
Net rem itta nce inflows
|
million
|
increa sed
|
by 31.6 per cent
|
or
|
US$401.1
|
million rela tive to
|
the
|
previous
|
corresponding
|
period. This
|
increa se
|
resulted
|
from
|
a
|
growth
|
of
26.1 per cent or US$372.7 million in tota l rem itta nce inflows, further driven
|
by a
|
decline
|
of
|
18.1
|
per cent
|
or
|
US$28.4 million in
|
tota l rem itta nce
|
outflows . The
|
im provem ent in inflows
|
wa s prim a rily driven by a n increa se
|
of
|
29.9
|
per cent
|
|
in
|
Remittance
|
Companies , while
|
Other Remittances
|
recorded a n
|
increa se
|
of 6.6 per cent
|
(Table 1).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of Rem itta nce Inflows:
|
rket
|
of
|
The
|
la rgest
|
|
source
|
ma
|
rem itta nces
|
flows
|
to
|
Ja m a ica
|
for
|
October 2020
|
wa s
|
the
|
USA, whose
sha re increa sed to 68.9 per cent, from
64.3 per cent recorded for October
2019. Other source countries which
|
contributed
|
a
|
nota ble
|
s ha re
|
of
|
rem itta nces
|
for
|
the m onth
|
were
|
Ca na da a t 10.6 per cent ,
|
followed by
the UK a nd the Ca ym a n Isla nds a t 11.0 per cent a nd 5.8 per cent , respectively (Chart 2).
|
|
Com pa rison with Other Countries:
|
|
For the period,
|
Ja nua ry to
|
October
|
2020 Ja ma ica 's
|
growth
|
ra te in
|
rem itta nce inflows of 19.3
|
per cent
wa s higher tha n tha t of Mexico which
|
registered a growth ra te of
|
11.7
|
per
|
cent (Chart 3) . Gua tem a la
|
a nd
|
El
Sa lva dor a lso registered growth for the period, with increa ses of roughly 5.1 per cent a nd 2.6 per cent respectively.
1
Overa ll, the Ja nua ry to October 2020 period ha d rem itta nce inflows tota lling US$2366.2 million (Chart 4).