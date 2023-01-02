Remittances to Mexico drop in November amid economic crunch fears

Mexico had enjoyed six consecutive months of remittances over $5 billion since May, culminating with October's record of $5.36 billion. November marked a 3.9% seasonally-adjusted monthly decrease, though it was still up annually by 3%.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been a strong supporter of remittances in the midst of weak domestic economic growth and high inflation.

It remains to be seen if the November slowdown in remittances translates into stalling overseas support for Mexican families.

Some 12.2 million remittances, largely from the United States, were received in November for an average of $393 each.

Remittances from January through November rose 13.5% annually to a total of $53.1 billion, the central bank said.

Lopez Obrador had forecast remittances to reach $60 billion by the end of 2022.

Total figures for 2022 will be released next month.

