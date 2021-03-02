Log in
News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Removery : Acquires Leading Southern California Tattoo Removal Company

03/02/2021 | 02:57pm EST
Absolute Tattoo Removal is latest addition as company continues expansion

Removery, North America’s largest tattoo removal business with over 40 studios, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Absolute Tattoo Removal (Absolute).

Absolute was founded in 2015 by Diane Korsh and is a leading provider of tattoo removal services in Southern California with clinics in San Diego and Los Angeles. Absolute utilizes the Picoway laser technology and has successfully treated over 3,000 patients since inception.

Absolute is managed by Cole Korsh, who will join Removery with responsibility for further expansion in California. Diane Korsh will join the Removery Advisory Committee.

The Absolute acquisition follows shortly after Elliott Investment Management’s $50-million strategic investment in Removery in January 2021, and the acquisition of Vamoose Tattoo Removal in Chicago and Milwaukee in late 2020. Removery plans to have 200+ tattoo removal clinics across North America over the next 5 years and is expanding to Australia shortly, opening its first studio in March 2021.

Tom Weber, CEO of Removery, said: “We are delighted that Absolute has chosen to join Removery and headline our expansion into California. When we assessed this market, it was very clear that Absolute was a leading provider and natural fit with Removery. We welcome Cole and Diane to the team and look forward to opening further locations across California in the coming months.”

Diane Korsh said, “We had been watching Removery growth over the last 12 months and are very happy to become part of the leading tattoo removal provider in North America. We are very excited about the plans for further expansion and the career opportunities this will provide our staff.”

About Removery
Removery, an innovative tattoo removal company with 40 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in North America. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela’s state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before-and-after pictures, or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com.


© Business Wire 2021
