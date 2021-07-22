Log in
Rémy Cointreau: Combined Shareholders' Meeting on 22 July 2021

07/22/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO), chaired by Mr Marc Hériard Dubreuil, was held on 22 July 2021 in Paris, France.

Cash dividend:

During the meeting, the financial statements for the 2020/21 financial year were approved and the dividend was set at €1.85 per share. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on 29 September 2021 and paid from October 1st, 2021.

Governance:

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the reappointment, for 3 years, of Ms Guylaine Saucier and Mr Bruno Pavlovsky as independent Board members.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved, for a period of 3 years, the appointments of Mr Marc Verspyck (independent Board member), Ms Caroline Bois and Mr Elie Hériard Dubreuil.

The appointment of Mr Marc Verspyck will strengthen the presence of executives with finance experience on the Board of Directors.

The appointments of Ms Caroline Bois and Mr Elie Hériard Dubreuil, beyond their respective contributions in finance and ESG, continue the generational transition of the members of the Hériard Dubreuil family on the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors appointed Ms Dominique Hériard Dubreuil as non-voting member after the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Board of Directors now consists of 12 Board members and 3 non-voting members. The percentage of women and independent members is 50%, in line with AFEP-MEDEF recommendations.


© Business Wire 2021
