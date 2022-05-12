Renault expects first hydrogen utility sales in Germany and Netherlands soon, executive says

The French car manufacturer's first fuel cell vehicle, a Master van, will be launched this summer, followed by a City Bus version, Heinz-Jürgen Löw said on the sidelines of a trade fair.

According to the terms of Renault's alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi, the French carmaker pilots European hydrogen projects and production on behalf of its partners.

(This story corrects to fixe spelling error in word "customer" in lead).

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel)