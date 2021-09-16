Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Renault plans 2,000 job cuts in France as it moves to electric cars

09/16/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said on Thursday it would cut up to 2,000 engineering and support jobs in France as it shifts into electric cars and hires in different positions.

The loss-making group, which has already announced around 4,600 job cuts in the country as part of a broad restructuring, said in a statement it was opening talks with unions about the latest plans.

Overall it will create 500 net new jobs, it said, after hiring 2,500 people in other functions, and Renault said it aimed to build nine new car models in France.

Like rivals, Renault is trying to bulk up its electric car offering, and it said the new hires would be in areas such as data sciences or chemistry specialists, as it looks to build its expertise in batteries for example.

(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by John Irish)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27pIndustrials Fall as Investors Eye Pullback -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:23pU.S. Justice Dept says it will work to address competition issues at airports
RE
05:23pMaterials Shares Tumble Amid China Worries -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:17pRenault plans 2,000 job cuts in France as it moves to electric cars
RE
05:12pAs workers age, robots take on more jobs -study
RE
05:09pEnergy Shares Sink as U.S. Oil Prices Settle Unchanged -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:02pBrazil seeks to halt teen vaccines, some state governors resist
RE
05:00pWorld shares slide on China investment worries
RE
04:51pECB's Lane reveals in private meeting inflation target may be hit by 2025 - report
RE
04:47pAnalysis-Powell, juggling policy and renomination, now faces an ethics blowup
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading pro..

HOT NEWS