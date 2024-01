Renault shares soar after company calls off IPO

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault shares rose as much as 4.5% in early session trade on Tuesday after the company ditched plans to list its electric vehicle business Ampere because of sluggish stock market conditions.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)