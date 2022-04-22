Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Renault weighs separating electric car business via IPO

04/22/2022 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault is pictured at a dealership in Vertou

* All options on table for separating EV business

* Q1 revenue 9.75 bln euros vs forecast 9.61 bln

* Shares briefly spike on report Renault might cut Nissan stake

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said on Friday all options were on the table for separating its electric vehicle (EV) business, including a possible public listing in the second half of 2023.

Thierry Piéton, Renault's finance chief, said any plans were subject to approval from its alliance partner Nissan, but made clear the Japanese carmaker was "in the loop" as Ranault weighs up its options.

Renault has been pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and combustion engine businesses as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen in the race to cleaner driving.

Ford said last month it would run its EV business separately from its legacy combustion engine operations.

The news came as Renault posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, as higher prices and rising EV sales largely offset the impact of the war in Ukraine and an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

Renault shares briefly spiked as much as 5% after Bloomberg reported that Renault may consider lowering its stake in Nissan as part of its plans to separate its EV business.

Renault declined to comment and Nissan had no immediate comment on that report.

In early afternoon Paris trading, Renault shares were up 1.4%.

The group, which also makes Dacia and Lada brand vehicles, said its revenue fell by 2.7% from a year earlier to 9.75 billion euros ($10.6 billion). Analysts had expected revenue of around 9.61 billion euros, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Excluding Avtovaz and Renault Russia, revenue was down 1.1% at 8.9 billion euros.

Last month, Renault said it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow while it assesses options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, Russia's No. 1 carmaker.

On Friday, the French carmaker said talks on the future of Russian operations were "ongoing and making progress."

The drop in first-quarter revenue followed a 17% decline of vehicle sales to 552,000 vehicles, Renault's lowest quarterly total since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2009.

The company said sales of fully-electric and hybrid vehicles rose 13% and accounted for 36% of the total. Prices were up 5.6% from the first quarter of 2021 as the group pursues sales of more profitable cars.

In a client note, J.P. Morgan analysts described this as a "strong quarter."

"Renault continues to deliver on its pricing and model rationalization policy and today’s result comes in as another step in the right direction," they wrote.

Renault confirmed its financial outlook laid out in March for a 2022 operating margin of around 3% and said it would give a detailed update on its targets and strategy later this year.

The global shortage of semiconductors, used in everything from brake sensors to entertainment systems, will cut Renault's planned car production by 300,000 vehicles in 2022, mostly in the first half of the year, the company said.

Renault's order book at the end of March was at a 15-year high of 3.9 months of sales.

($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Nick Carey Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.74% 319 Delayed Quote.2.18%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.74% 536.9 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
RENAULT 1.76% 23.89 Real-time Quote.-22.98%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.27% 13.248 Delayed Quote.-18.79%
TESLA, INC. 3.23% 1008.78 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.02% 77.783 Delayed Quote.9.76%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.31% 154.66 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aUK'S JOHNSON : new deal will help India to strengthen its defence industry
RE
07:00aAmEx profit tops estimates on strong travel, entertainment spending
RE
06:59aBritain and India seal defence deals, free trade expected by Oct
RE
06:57aSchlumberger reports higher profit as drilling activity increases
RE
06:56aIndonesia to ban exports of palm oil from April 28
RE
06:56aOil extends losses on growth concerns and Shanghai lockdown
RE
06:51aSingapore to remove most COVID restrictions next week
RE
06:50aVietnam's Binh Son says to kick off $1.2 billion refinery expansion plan this year
RE
06:50aRussia pushes offensive, collects corpses in 'liberated' Mariupol
RE
06:49aBritain to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week - PM Johnson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
2For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
3Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
4AB Volvo profit shines, supply chain troubles hit truck orders
5Big business joins forces to bridge Germany's growing skills gap

HOT NEWS