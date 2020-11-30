Log in
Render Continues Explosive Growth: More Than 100,000 Services Created on the Zero DevOps Cloud

11/30/2020 | 12:00pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Render, the Zero DevOps Cloud, today announced that more than 100,000 services have been created on its cloud. These services range from static sites and APIs to cron jobs and managed PostgreSQL instances. More than half of these services were created just in the second half of 2020, underscoring Render’s rapidly increasing popularity with developers and businesses of all sizes.

Render launched in 2019 and has seen record month-over-month adoption since it launched, quickly becoming one of the fastest growing public clouds. In 2019, Render competed against thousands of startups at TechCrunch Disrupt SF's Startup Battlefield and won for being the most promising early-stage and fundamentally disruptive startup. In April this year, it surpassed one billion HTTP requests served monthly.

Anurag Goel, founder and CEO of Render, said: “Cloud computing in 2020 is still harder than it should be, and this milestone underscores our focus on making the cloud considerably more accessible for developers around the globe. As our customer base continues to grow, we remain excited about making Render even more powerful and versatile with a long list of features and improvements planned for the coming months.”

Render offers an innovative public cloud alternative that developers love; it gives them the best of both worlds: instant setup and incredible ease of use, coupled with the power and flexibility previously afforded only by large cloud providers. It does this by offering an intuitive hosting platform that requires zero knowledge of servers and infrastructure and combining it with powerful containerization technology which enables customization, cost reduction and reliability at scale.

Render is trusted by tens of thousands of developers and teams from fast-growing tech startups like Cypress.io to popular consumer startups like Bloomscape to established companies like 99designs.

About Render
Render offers the easiest cloud to host any application or website. The company’s goal is to completely free up developers and startups from managing cloud infrastructure by building a cloud that offers the best developer experience coupled with incredible flexibility and power. This will ultimately improve all software and enable entirely new kinds of applications. Render is backed by General Catalyst and the South Park Commons Fund and based in San Francisco. For more information, go to https://render.com or follow @getrender.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
