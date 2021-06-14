Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Renee Jones to Join SEC as Director of Corporation Finance; John Coates Named SEC General Counsel

06/14/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Renee Jones has been appointed Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. John Coates, the Division’s current Acting Director, has been named SEC General Counsel. Both appointments are effective June 21, 2021.

Renee Jones

Jones most recently served as Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Boston College Law School, where she taught courses in corporations, securities regulation, startup company governance, and financial regulation. Previously, she represented private and public companies on corporate and securities matters at Hill & Barlow law firm. Jones is a member of the American Law Institute and has served as the Co-Chair of the Securities Law Committee of the Boston Bar Association. She received an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and a J.D. from Harvard University.

“Robust public disclosure has been a hallmark of effective securities regulation since the 1930s,” said SEC Chair, Gary Gensler. “Renee brings deep expertise in corporate governance and securities law to the Division of Corporation Finance. Her leadership will be invaluable as the Division facilitates disclosure under our current rules and undertakes rule modernization to meet the challenges of today. I am pleased to welcome Renee to the SEC and look forward to working with her.”

“I am excited to join the Division of Corporation Finance’s team of experienced and dedicated public servants,” said Jones. “The Division plays an essential role in ensuring investors have the information they need to make informed investment decisions. I will work tirelessly to execute our rules and make sound recommendations that will help the SEC realize its mission.”

John Coates

Coates has served as the SEC’s Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance since February 2021. Before joining the SEC, he served as the John F. Cogan Professor of Law and Economics at Harvard University, where he also was Vice Dean for Finance and Strategic Initiatives. Previously, Coates was a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and financial institutions. During his prior service on the SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee, he chaired the Investor-as-Owner Subcommittee. Coates received his Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction from the University of Virginia and his law degree from New York University Law School.

“In only two months, I’ve come to rely upon John’s deep expertise and judgment, traits that are essential in the role of General Counsel,” said Chair, Gensler. “I thank Michael Conley for his service as Acting General Counsel, and I look forward to continuing to work with Michael and John on critical matters before the Commission.”

“I am honored to continue to help advance the SEC’s mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation,” said Coates. “During my tenure as Acting Director of Corporation Finance, I experienced firsthand the unwavering commitment of the SEC staff, and I look forward to serving in a new role as the Commission’s General Counsel.”


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pSONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Indústria SGPS, SA informs on transactions by person closely connected with persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
12:47pFORWARD AIR CORPORATION  : Announces Expanded LTL Service Offering In Spokane, WA
PR
12:46pMASERATI S P A  : The beauty of sustainable mobility with Maserati to the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
PU
12:44pHEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT  : Announces Expiration of Rights Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
12:44pSONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
12:43pBACK TO THE FUTURE : 2020s to echo roaring 20s or inflationary 70s?
RE
12:43pTRINA SOLAR IN SNEC 2021 : high-efficiency modules and trackers unveil unstoppable 210 products value
AQ
12:43pDGAP-PVR  : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
12:42pHEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:42pAMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS