Renee Newman Joins Nymbus Industry Advisory Board

25+ Years of Diverse Banking Experience Across Community, Regional, and Large Financial Institutions

NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced the appointment of accomplished financial services leader Renee Newman to its Industry Advisory Board. With her deep history at some of the most admired institutions in the US, Newman will be instrumental in helping more banks and credit unions accelerate their digital growth with Nymbus.

“Renee brings an impressive track record of leading both large and small organizations to implement new strategies for achieving long-term sustainable revenue growth and profitability,” said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. “It’s exciting to have yet another financial services visionary who recognizes and supports the opportunity that Nymbus represents for institutions to achieve rapid while meaningful innovation.”

Newman most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer for First Interstate Bank (FIBK), where she worked closely with the CEO, other executives, and the board of directors to lead First Interstate’s successful business transformation strategy. She was responsible for keeping the bank relevant to its clients, how, when, and where they want to bank. Newman and her teams successfully adopted agile processes to create and implement digital offerings for mortgages, consumer and small business credit cards, and wealth management.

Before First Interstate, Newman was Director of Community Banking and Commercial Deposits for Beneficial State Bank, a California-based B-Corp. She also served in various roles at Umpqua Bank, including: Wealth Management Executive, Director of Consumer and Business Banking, Director of Retail Banking, and Director of Cash Management.

Earlier in her career, Newman spent eight years at Wells Fargo, ultimately serving as the Private Banking Manager in the Private Client Services group.

The Nymbus Industry Advisory Board’s esteemed list of members bring diverse expertise for guiding more banks and credit unions to leverage Nymbus’ unique innovation model, which quickly creates new digital banking products, services and experiences for sustainable business growth.

About Nymbus

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to grow and attract new market segments by delivering a full suite of banking technology, including Loan Origination, CRM and Digital, along with the operational resources to launch and run a new digital bank. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

