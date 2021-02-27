Renewable Energy Integration - P144534

The objective of the Renewable Energy Integration Project for Turkey is to assist Turkey in meeting its increased power demand by strengthening the transmission system and facilitating large-scale renewable energy generation. The project has four components. (1) Development of transmission infrastructure to facilitate faster development of Wind Power Plants (WPPs) component will develop three 380kV 500 MVA highly digitalized sub-stations with associated...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

