Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Renewable Energy Investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised by us.

However, some firms act without our authorisation and some knowingly run investment scams.

This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. Based upon information we hold, we believe it is carrying on regulated activities which require authorisation.

Renewable Energy Investor

Address: 33 Canada Square, Canary Wharf London E14 5LB

Telephone: +442037451865

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.renewableenergyinvestor.co.uk

Be aware that scammers may give out other false details or change their contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers or physical addresses.

How to protect yourself

We strongly advise you to only deal with financial firms that are authorised by us, and check the Financial Services Register to ensure they are. It has information on firms and individuals that are, or have been, regulated by us.

If a firm does not appear on the Register but claims it does, contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768.

There are more steps you should take to avoid scams and unauthorised firms.

If you use an unauthorised firm, you won't have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) so you're unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.

If you use an authorised firm, access to the Financial Ombudsman Service and FSCS protection will depend on the investment you are making and the service the firm is providing. If you would like further information about protection, the authorised firm should be able to help.

Report an unauthorised firm

If you think you have been approached by an unauthorised firm or contacted about a scam, you should contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768. If you were offered, bought or sold shares, you can use our reporting form.

Disclaimer

FCA - Financial Conduct Authority published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 14:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aFirst-generation free trade agreement between Colombia and Israel
PU
11:10aCOEUR MINING : Gold Forum Americas
PU
11:10aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Hotels Brand Debuts in Indonesia's Popular Resort Island With Opening of Batam Hotel Harbour Bay
PU
11:10aADMIE IPTO S A : 15th Annual Greek Roadshow, London, September 2020
PU
11:09aNEXSTAR MEDIA : Recognized as Winner of the Ad Council's 2020 Catalyst Award
PR
11:09aNREL, UK University Partner To Dive Deeper Into How Enzymes Digest Plastic
GL
11:08aTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Registration of Share Capital Increase
AQ
11:07aCredit Agricole wants Banco BPM tie-up to scale up Italian business - sources
RE
11:07aTV news networks to reap ad windfall from U.S. election chaos
RE
11:07aAIR CANADA : Airline unions call on Trudeau for $7 billion in loans for ailing industry
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group